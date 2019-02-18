RIP Opportunity: NASA Gives Up on Extraordinary Mars Rover

5 The e-SIV Concept, SsangYong's New Promise it Can't Keep

4 SsangYong Tivoli Gets The Limited-Edition Treatment In The United Kingdom

More on this:

2019 SsangYong Korando C300 Is VIEWtiful, Will Debut In Geneva

In its third generation since 2010, the Korando prepare for the next chapter in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show. Taking inspiration from the Rexton and e-SIV Concept, the compact crossover is VIEWtiful according to SsangYong. 35 photos



Good ol’ physical buttons are still featured for the air conditioning, heater, and on the steering wheel. Speaking of the interior, the 551-liter trunk is spacious enough for golf clubs, and then some. A power tailgate will be offered as an optional extra along with creature comforts such as leather upholstery and LED ambient lighting.



A 1.6-liter turbo diesel is confirmed as the first powertrain option for the Korando, most likely an upgrade of the 1.6 that SsangYong uses in the Tivoli. The subcompact crossover makes do with 116 PS (114 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque from this four-cylinder engine.



But wait, there’s more! In addition to the e-XDI turbo diesel, a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline option is also in the pipeline. The Korando EV is expected to roll out in 2020, trading fossil fuel for electricity and internal combustion for an electric motor.



The



Turning our attention back to the ICE-only 2019 Korando, a six-speed manual will be joined by an auto supplied by Aisin as an optional extra. In terms of safety, features include Safety Distance Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert,



The South Korean automaker redesigned the cockpit with an accent of digitalization. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the dashboard, complemented by a 9.0-inch digital instrument panel.Good ol’ physical buttons are still featured for the air conditioning, heater, and on the steering wheel. Speaking of the interior, the 551-liter trunk is spacious enough for golf clubs, and then some. A power tailgate will be offered as an optional extra along with creature comforts such as leather upholstery and LED ambient lighting.A 1.6-liter turbo diesel is confirmed as the first powertrain option for the Korando, most likely an upgrade of the 1.6 that SsangYong uses in the Tivoli. The subcompact crossover makes do with 116 PS (114 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque from this four-cylinder engine.But wait, there’s more! In addition to the e-XDI turbo diesel, a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline option is also in the pipeline. The Korando EV is expected to roll out in 2020, trading fossil fuel for electricity and internal combustion for an electric motor.The e-SIV Concept presented last year in Geneva churns out 190 PS (188 horsepower), and the lithium-ion battery’s capacity is rated at 61.5 kWh. These figures are close to what Hyundai squeezes out of the Kona Electric, which is incredible considering that SsangYong doesn’t have comparable experience to Hyundai with EV technologies. Nevertheless, we're guessing SsangYong received most of this know-how from parent company Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.Turning our attention back to the ICE-only 2019 Korando, a six-speed manual will be joined by an auto supplied by Aisin as an optional extra. In terms of safety, features include Safety Distance Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, auto emergency braking , and adaptive cruise control.