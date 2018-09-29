2019 SsangYong Korando Spied, Takes Inspiration From e-SIV Concept

Even though it’s doing fine in South Korea, SsangYong doesn't appeal to customers from more competitive markets such as Europe. Mahindra acquired the bankruptcy-protected automaker in 2011, and ever since, SsangYong has been trying its best to break the mould.

30 photos



Spied in the Alps with plenty of camouflage and sensors, the near-production prototype is also willing to show that towing is one of its aptitudes. Look even closer, and you’ll notice styling influences from the



Presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, the



How are those two related without regard to the exterior design? The all-electric powertrain will be adapted for the Korando EV, and if we take the concept at face value, then SsangYong is readying an electric motor with 190 PS (188 horsepower) and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 61.5 kWh.



On the flip side, this prototype relies on internal combustion. The exhaust system and radiator are visible in the photographs supplied by the carparazzi, and if you were wondering, at least three engine options are in the pipeline. In addition to the e-XDI 1.6-liter turbo diesel, SsangYong is developing two mild-hybrid gasoline engines. More to the point, an entry-level 1.2 three-cylinder and a range-topping 1.5 four-cylinder.



Beyond the The arrival of the Tivoli in 2015 saw SsangYong enter the next chapter of its history, and soon enough, the automaker will bring electrification and semi-autonomous driving to its lineup. One of the forerunners of this change is the 2019 Korando, which slots above the family-oriented Tivoli XLV and below the body-on-frame Rexton.Spied in the Alps with plenty of camouflage and sensors, the near-production prototype is also willing to show that towing is one of its aptitudes. Look even closer, and you’ll notice styling influences from the e-SIV Concept Presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, the e-SIV Concept is an all-electric crossover that measures 4,460 meters in length. As a preview for the Korando, SsangYong refers to the one-off show car as a “strategic model for the brand.”How are those two related without regard to the exterior design? The all-electric powertrain will be adapted for the Korando EV, and if we take the concept at face value, then SsangYong is readying an electric motor with 190 PS (188 horsepower) and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 61.5 kWh.On the flip side, this prototype relies on internal combustion. The exhaust system and radiator are visible in the photographs supplied by the carparazzi, and if you were wondering, at least three engine options are in the pipeline. In addition to the e-XDI 1.6-liter turbo diesel, SsangYong is developing two mild-hybrid gasoline engines. More to the point, an entry-level 1.2 three-cylinder and a range-topping 1.5 four-cylinder.Beyond the Korando , SsangYong plans to push further into the European market with the mid-cycle refresh of the Tivoli (expected no later than 2020). As for the luxury-minded customer, the Rexton will have to suffice for now, boasting an unbeatable price for the segment.