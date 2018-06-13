Spyshots: 2019 SsangYong Korando Caught Testing In Europe

Slotted above the cutesy Tivoli but below the body-on-frame Rexton, the Korado has hardly changed since the third generation started production in 2010. Codenamed C200, the CUV will be replaced by the C300, caught on this occasion with production-ready body panels.
Last updated in 2017, the Korado will go through plenty more changes as SsangYong prepares to roll out the fourth generation. Borrowing styling elements from the e-SIV Concept presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Korando will also be available as a pure-electric crossover. The prototype pictured in the photo gallery, however, relies on good ol’ internal combustion to drive the wheels.
XAVL Concept influences are also present, and as opposed to the quirkiness of the Hyundai Kona and other crossovers from South Korean automakers, you could even say that SsangYong is playing it cool with the Korando. The three-spoke steering wheel of the camo-clad mule, for example, is lifted straight off the XAVL Concept.
Turning our attention back to internal combustion, the engine lineup is anticipated to consist of two options. In addition to a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with mild-hybrid technology, a 1.6-liter turbo diesel is also in the pipeline. As for the electric version of the Korando, the powertrain of the e-SIV Concept could serve as an influence.
As a brief refresher, the e-SIV has 140 kilowatts (190 metric horsepower or 188 brake horsepower) to offer. The 61.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, on the other hand, is good enough for a range estimated between 320 and 450 kilometers (200 - 280 miles).
Other than the Korando, SsangYong is working on the Tivoli facelift (coming in late 2019 or early 2020). The Rexton, meanwhile, is expected to be refreshed in 2022. Chances are the Rexton Sports pickup truck will be overhauled then as well.
On an ending note, did you know Korado is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest surviving nameplate from South Korea?
XAVL Concept influences are also present, and as opposed to the quirkiness of the Hyundai Kona and other crossovers from South Korean automakers, you could even say that SsangYong is playing it cool with the Korando. The three-spoke steering wheel of the camo-clad mule, for example, is lifted straight off the XAVL Concept.
Turning our attention back to internal combustion, the engine lineup is anticipated to consist of two options. In addition to a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with mild-hybrid technology, a 1.6-liter turbo diesel is also in the pipeline. As for the electric version of the Korando, the powertrain of the e-SIV Concept could serve as an influence.
As a brief refresher, the e-SIV has 140 kilowatts (190 metric horsepower or 188 brake horsepower) to offer. The 61.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, on the other hand, is good enough for a range estimated between 320 and 450 kilometers (200 - 280 miles).
Other than the Korando, SsangYong is working on the Tivoli facelift (coming in late 2019 or early 2020). The Rexton, meanwhile, is expected to be refreshed in 2022. Chances are the Rexton Sports pickup truck will be overhauled then as well.
On an ending note, did you know Korado is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest surviving nameplate from South Korea?