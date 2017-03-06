Ssangyong XAVL Concept Showcased In Geneva, Previews Bright SUV Future For Brand

SsangYong
brought a mid-sized SUV concept to the Geneva Motor Show
, and we have a full photo gallery of the exhibit.
Called XAVL, the concept previews the look and styling traits of the future models planned by this brand, which is known for its SUVs. As you can observe, SsangYong has kept a few lines of its existing cars, while the rest of the body was shaped in a way that blends powerful lines with a futuristic finish.
The XAVL Concept from SsangYong will inspire a production model, but the exhibited vehicle is far from that stage. One of the elements that will not find its way to production in the form presented in Geneva is the configuration of the side mirrors, which have an integrated LED strip, but they are also too small to be useful in day to day driving.
Moreover, the concept does not have any door handles, and that will change when the model reaches production. Do not expect its completed version to be called XAVL, as the brand has already specified that it will not make an SUV
that will be identical to this exhibit.
Instead, the company wants to blend the practical spirit of an MPV
with the abilities of an SUV
, which means that customers of the future production vehicle will get a roomy interior without losing off-road capabilities.
Most likely, the resulting product will not have a body-on-frame configuration, which is optimal on rugged terrain. However, the clients who drive these vehicles mostly on paved roads would not be so happy about that technical solution, so a unibody is the most likely configuration for the production sibling of the XAVL Concept.
As we have previously explained
, the XAVL is an evolution of the XAV Concept, which was inspired by the first generation of the Korando
. SsangYong has employed the XAVL acronym to stand for “eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long SUV,” which is self-explanatory for this exhibit.