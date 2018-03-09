The e-SIV Concept, SsangYong's New Promise it Can't Keep

The fact the automotive industry is moving towards electrification at a rapid pace means all players in this market, big or small, profitable or not, must prepare for the future with an electric vehicle or two. Or five...

The e-SIV is SsangYong's fifth electric car concept since 2010. None of the previous concepts turned production version, despite SsangYong’s claims that electric concepts are “demonstrating the brand’s commitment to EVs.” For SsangYong, the troubled 2009 is way behind, but inconsistent performance in the global auto market is still a reality. After managing a rebound in 2016, the South Koreanmanufacturer slid back 8 percent in sales in 2018. The drop took place on a global thirst for SUVs in 2018, the segment accounting for 34 percent market share.SsangYong plans to stabilize its business in the coming years by tapping more into the European market. In Geneva, where this year’s local auto show is in full swing, the carmaker presented several new models, including the electric concept they call e-SIV, or Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle.Powered by a 61.5 kWh battery, the electric motor can spin the wheels for a total of up to 450 km (280 miles), at a maximum speed of 150 km/h (93 mph). Most of the distance can be traveled using autonomous driving.The e-SIV is a Level 2 autonomous car, being able only to recognize the lane it is traveling in and to maintain a safe distance between it and other vehicles on the road. An additional sensor can be used to increase the automatic lane and active driving function to achieve self-driving stage 3.The concept does not preview a specific model to be released by SsangYong in the coming years, but is rather a proof of concept for how the future electric SUVs might look like. Officially, there are no plans to produce any electric SUV anytime soon.The e-SIV is SsangYong's fifth electric car concept since 2010. None of the previous concepts turned production version, despite SsangYong’s claims that electric concepts are “demonstrating the brand’s commitment to EVs.”