SsangYong Tivoli Gets The Limited-Edition Treatment In The United Kingdom

When you hear SsangYong, what’s the first thing that springs to mind? Value for money, an obscure company from South Korea that's owned by an Indian automaker, a lot of plastic in the cabin? Well, SsangYong wants to have a word with you about the UK-exclusive Tivoli Ultimate.
Limited to 60 examples of the breed, the Ultimate is just what the label reads. Priced at £17,495 for the six-speed manual or £18,745 with the automatic transmission, the special edition comes with the e-XGi 160 four-cylinder engine.
What that means in terms of output is 128 PS (126 horsepower) and 160 Nm (118 pound-feet) of torque. Nothing to write home about, but then again, the Tivoli is designed to take on the likes of the Renault Captur and Hyundai Kona. And looking at the bigger picture, SsangYong has a long way to go until it can start pouring greenback into the development of a high-performance powertrain for the Tivoli.
Based on the range-topping ELX, the Ultimate is equipped with Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, as well as Traffic Sign Recognition. To these, SsangYong adds seven airbags, including one designed for the driver’s knee.
In keeping with its value-minded nature, the Tivoli Ultimate is furthered by 7.0-inch infotainment with TomTom satellite navigation, diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-zone air conditioning, heated steering wheel, and a ventilated driver’s seat. In addition to the automatic transmission, there’s only one other option to speak of. The Style package (£400) adds white/black-painted roof, spoiler, and wing mirrors.
The Ultimate, just like any other Tivoli in the lineup, is covered by five years of limitless mileage warranty. All the major mechanical components are included, namely the suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, and wheel bearings. Wearables such as the clutch disc are warranted one year or 12,500 miles.
SsangYong is introducing the ultimate model to its Tivoli range - the Tivoli Ultimate. 1.6 litre limited edition, manual or auto #SsangYong #Tivoli #ilovit https://t.co/s4qdQYKGXt pic.twitter.com/B3irt5roRF— SsangYong Motor UK (@SYMotorUK) April 17, 2018