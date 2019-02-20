autoevolution

Pensioner Gets New Bike From Cops After His Old One Was Stolen

20 Feb 2019, 12:35 UTC ·
by
An 80-year-old man from Florida had only his bike to get around so when thieves stole it, he was left stranded. It wasn’t for long, though, as the officers investigating the theft decided to help him out.
They got him a brand new bike, as video shared on the official Facebook of the Cape Coral Police Department shows. When they found out that Robert, the 80-year-old victim, had only his bike to move around, they decided to chip in and get him a replacement until they searched for his old one.

“Field Training Officer Ken Cody and Officer Trainee Guang Song took a report of a stolen bicycle from the Winn Dixie in south Cape Coral. The victim was a male in his 80s and the bicycle was his only mode of transportation,” the police say.

“After taking the report, both officers couldn’t just allow the victim to be without any way to get around so they went to Walmart and bought him a new bicycle. They delivered it to his home and made sure the seat was adjusted before leaving,” the same post reads.

In the video, Robert promises to take good care of the new bike, just like he did of his old one. In fact, he says, he would keep that one locked in the garage at night and sometimes during the daytime, too. Despite his predicament, he’s pretty chill about everything, even telling one of the cops that “these things take time,” referring to the ongoing investigation.

After the officers adjust his seat and show him how his new lock works, one of them promises that he will continue looking for his old bike, even though he has a new one. Then, they say goodbye and leave the old man to take his new set of wheels of a spin around the neighborhood.

Here’s the video. Sure, it doubles as excellent PR for the PD, but there’s no denying that this is one sweet gesture.

