Driver Hits 10YO Boy on Bike, Offers Insulting Non-Apology to Avoid Prosecution

A 66-year-old man at the wheel of a Range Rover clipped the bike of a 10-year-old boy last September in Pittsford, New York. To “make amends,” the driver came up with what must be the most infuriating and insulting non-apology to the kid.
The driver, Doug Lamb, was on his way home from a nearby golf club when he hit Julian Moore with his car. The boy received only scratches and bruises and was later diagnosed with a contusion, but his bike was ruined. Lamb got out of the car to check on the kid but never identified himself and didn’t wait for the ambulance or the police to arrive, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.
Lamb basically hit a kid on his bike and, as soon as he could, got back in his car and drove away. He didn’t even report the incident and, when the police later tracked him down, he claimed to have waited at the scene for half an hour before departing. In reality, he split after less than 10 minutes.
Lamb was charged with a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury. He asked the judge to dismiss the charge, but a court ordered him to write an apology later to his victim, after dismissing a proposal that he do community service because of his age.
The letter has proved a solid contender for the world’s most infuriating and insulting non-apology. It’s so bad that even Julian, a kid, admits to feeling angry and frustrated about it. Clearly, he never imagined a grown man could lie.
“Dear Julian,” Lamb wrote. “I’m very sorry that you rode into the side of the car I was driving on Friday, September 7th. More importantly, I am glad you didn’t need to be treated by the attending ambulance on the day of the incident. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season. Sincerely, Doug Lamb.”
This is worse than those stupid “I’m sorry if you were offended” fauxpologies so popular with celebrities and politicians, because a 10-year-old kid was involved. Prosecution has asked the Pittsford court that the case be reopened, in light of the non-apology offered by the driver.
Lamb basically hit a kid on his bike and, as soon as he could, got back in his car and drove away. He didn’t even report the incident and, when the police later tracked him down, he claimed to have waited at the scene for half an hour before departing. In reality, he split after less than 10 minutes.
Lamb was charged with a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury. He asked the judge to dismiss the charge, but a court ordered him to write an apology later to his victim, after dismissing a proposal that he do community service because of his age.
The letter has proved a solid contender for the world’s most infuriating and insulting non-apology. It’s so bad that even Julian, a kid, admits to feeling angry and frustrated about it. Clearly, he never imagined a grown man could lie.
“Dear Julian,” Lamb wrote. “I’m very sorry that you rode into the side of the car I was driving on Friday, September 7th. More importantly, I am glad you didn’t need to be treated by the attending ambulance on the day of the incident. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season. Sincerely, Doug Lamb.”
This is worse than those stupid “I’m sorry if you were offended” fauxpologies so popular with celebrities and politicians, because a 10-year-old kid was involved. Prosecution has asked the Pittsford court that the case be reopened, in light of the non-apology offered by the driver.