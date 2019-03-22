Idiot Driver Brake Checks Cyclist, Has Him Smash Through The Rear Window

The latest in douchebag trends seems to be filming yourself while you brake check cyclists or you intentionally ram them with your car, then pretend to be concerned about them.

11 photos



You will find the video at the bottom of the page.



The video begins with the driver tilting the phone to show the cyclist. Then, as the bike crosses into the street, he is seen smirking: presumably, that’s when he decides it’s time to spring into action. He slams the breaks when he notices the cyclist is riding close to the back of the car, and intentionally causes the accident.



“The cyclist, who is not wearing a helmet and appears to be close behind the car, crashes into the rear window, smashing the glass. He somehow manages to stay upright but looks to be in serious shock as he brushes glass out of his hair and touches his lip,” The Mirror writes.



The video ends with the driver feigning concern and asking the cyclist, “Are you alright, bro?” The latter doesn’t get to answer because the video cuts off.



If this accident is not staged, it marks



A new video has emerged on social media, showing an idiot driver who spots a cyclist traveling at speed on the pavement and decides he would make an ideal target. What modern man doens’t do for likes on Instagram…You will find the video at the bottom of the page. The Mirror says that no other details concerning it are available, so there’s no way of telling when it was filmed, who is the idiot driver or whether the cyclist is ok. For what it’s worth, the driver’s face is seen clearly in it, so if there’s a police investigation, it could serve as a solid lead.The video begins with the driver tilting the phone to show the cyclist. Then, as the bike crosses into the street, he is seen smirking: presumably, that’s when he decides it’s time to spring into action. He slams the breaks when he notices the cyclist is riding close to the back of the car, and intentionally causes the accident.“The cyclist, who is not wearing a helmet and appears to be close behind the car, crashes into the rear window, smashing the glass. He somehow manages to stay upright but looks to be in serious shock as he brushes glass out of his hair and touches his lip,” The Mirror writes.The video ends with the driver feigning concern and asking the cyclist, “Are you alright, bro?” The latter doesn’t get to answer because the video cuts off.If this accident is not staged, it marks a rather worrisome trend . People these days seem willing to do anything for likes, even if that entails putting someone else at risk, so here’s to hoping the cops are on the case.