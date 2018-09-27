autoevolution
 

Driver Stupidly Brake-Checks Cyclist to Intimidate Him

Brake-checking is a dangerous and rather pointless on-road practice, given that all it does is infuriate the other driver instead of doing any actual “checking.”
However, if you do it to a cyclist when you’re at the wheel of a truck like Nissan Navara, it’s twice as dangerous and twice as stupid. Luckily, this time, no one was hurt.

The incident actually took place late last year, on the road in Holloway Bank, West Bromwich, UK, but West Midlands Police are releasing it now, to raise awareness among drivers. It also serves as unofficial announcement that drivers with dash cams now have a portal where they can report offenses of this kind, on the sole condition that they have it on camera.

This speeds up the process of finding guilty drivers and holding them accountable, because it gets rid of bureaucracy.

This video was captured by the cyclist with his mounted camera. The red Nissan comes from behind and cuts in front of him, braking suddenly. The cyclist manages to overtake the car, but the driver brake-checks him once more – this time, getting in the bike lane and almost pushing the cyclist against the curb.

As the police say, this was a very dangerous gesture meant to intimidate a “vulnerable road user.” Whether the cyclist was intimidated or not is beside the point; what is certain is that he was in danger twice because of this reckless driver.

After the incident, the cyclist uploaded the recording to the portal and the West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team took it from there. Thanks to the video, they had his tags and were able to identify him, charging him with the offense of driving without due care and attention.

The 41-year-old driver from Tipton was fined £210 and had 3 points taken off his license. He admitted to brake-checking the cyclist, and his example now serves as an example of what not to do when on the road.

