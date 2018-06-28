Volvo’s Range-Topping S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered Is A Rare Breed

See the little silver-ish badge on one side of the front grille? That’s how Volvo sets this version of the S60 apart from the rest of the breed, even the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid. Known as the Polestar Engineered, the range-topping version of the compact executive sedan will be available in extremely limited numbers over in the U.S. of A.
The automaker’s American division announced that 20 units of the breed will be available to order starting on June 28th, all of them through the subscription service. More to the point, the contract binds the customer to pay a fee of $1,100 per month before local taxes and registration for two years. And during this 24-month period, just about everything is covered by the Care by Volvo plan except for gasoline.
The all-inclusive subscription service is also available for the T6 in Momentum and R-Design configurations. T6 translates to 2.0-liter four-cylinder Drive-E, an engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged. In Polestar Engineered specification, the T8 and electric motor churn out 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque.
Developed by the automaker’s electric performance division, the T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered “is a complete offer, applying Polestar’s performance engineering expertise to the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit.” In addition to the extra performance, the car also gets 19-inch forged alloy wheels, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes with gold calipers, as well as a strut bar.
Those who would rather own the T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered through more conventional means, you’ll have to wait a little more to get your very own the most exciting S60 of them all. The Care by Volvo subscription for this drivetrain specification is exclusive to the 2019 model year, meaning that things will change by next fall.
The S60 in all its configurations is manufactured in the United States at Volvo’s new factory in Charleston, South Carolina. In the first instance, the assembly plant is gearing up for an output of 100k vehicles per year. Chances are a second model will be added at some point considering that production capacity is quoted at 150k vehicles per annum.
