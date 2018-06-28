autoevolution
 

Volvo’s Range-Topping S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered Is A Rare Breed

28 Jun 2018, 17:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
See the little silver-ish badge on one side of the front grille? That’s how Volvo sets this version of the S60 apart from the rest of the breed, even the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid. Known as the Polestar Engineered, the range-topping version of the compact executive sedan will be available in extremely limited numbers over in the U.S. of A.
95 photos
2019 Volvo S60 U.S. configuratorVolvo configurator for Swedish market, listing S60 Classic2019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,7952019 Volvo S60 Revealed in Full, Will Start from $36,795
The automaker’s American division announced that 20 units of the breed will be available to order starting on June 28th, all of them through the subscription service. More to the point, the contract binds the customer to pay a fee of $1,100 per month before local taxes and registration for two years. And during this 24-month period, just about everything is covered by the Care by Volvo plan except for gasoline.

The all-inclusive subscription service is also available for the T6 in Momentum and R-Design configurations. T6 translates to 2.0-liter four-cylinder Drive-E, an engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged. In Polestar Engineered specification, the T8 and electric motor churn out 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque.

Developed by the automaker’s electric performance division, the T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered “is a complete offer, applying Polestar’s performance engineering expertise to the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit.” In addition to the extra performance, the car also gets 19-inch forged alloy wheels, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes with gold calipers, as well as a strut bar.

Those who would rather own the T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered through more conventional means, you’ll have to wait a little more to get your very own the most exciting S60 of them all. The Care by Volvo subscription for this drivetrain specification is exclusive to the 2019 model year, meaning that things will change by next fall.

The S60 in all its configurations is manufactured in the United States at Volvo’s new factory in Charleston, South Carolina. In the first instance, the assembly plant is gearing up for an output of 100k vehicles per year. Chances are a second model will be added at some point considering that production capacity is quoted at 150k vehicles per annum.
Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine Volvo polestar engineered US
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 