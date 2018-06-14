2019 Volvo S60 Teased Ahead Of June 20th Debut With Polestar Engineered Upgrades

Volvo says “it’s all in the details” as far as the Polestar Engineered version of the S60 is concerned. Going official on June 20th at the automaker’s new plant in South Carolina, the compact executive sedan rides on the Scalable Product Architecture.
The three-box brother of the V60 (and future V60 Cross Country) looks just as expected, borrowing many design characteristics from the prettiest station wagon on sale today. By Polestar Engineered, Volvo refers to an upgrade of 15 horsepower and 30 Nm (22 pound-feet) over the T8 Twin Engine powertrain in stock flavor.
Otherwise said, the range-topping S60 has 421 PS (415 horsepower) and 670 Nm (494 pound-feet) of torque on tap, coming courtesy of a plug-in hybrid setup. The T6 Twin Engine and T6 are also in the pipeline, but diesel power is not happening.
Back in May 2018, chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said the future of Volvo “is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines.” The all-new S60 is the first Volvo to drop Satan’s Fuel altogether, and the trend will continue across the range in the coming years. Mild hybridization will therefore become the norm, joined by hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric options.
Turning our attention back to the S60 Polestar Engineered, Volvo took some parts from the Polestar parts bin and fitted them to the car for improved handling. From high-performance Brembo brakes to Ohlins shock absorbers, lighter-than-standard alloy wheels, louder exhaust system, strut tower brace, body-hugging sports seats, and yellow seat belts, the Polestar Engineered treatment ticks all the right boxes.
“The new S60 T8 Polestar Engineered is an electrified car that does what you want it to,” explained Henrik Green, senior vice-president of research and development at Volvo. “All components have been fine-tuned to work together, delivering a responsive and exciting driver’s car.”
As a brief refresher, the 2019 Volvo S60 sedan is the penultimate all-new Volvo to be launched this decade. The automaker’s current focus is on hybridization and EVs, as well as making the Polestar standalone brand a name to be reckoned with.
