autoevolution
 

Volvo “Will No Longer Develop a New Generation of Diesel Engines”

16 May 2018, 7:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was March 2017 when the chief executive of Volvo suggested to the automotive media that diesel engine development will soon grind to a halt. How soon? How about now, starting with the all-new S60 sedan that’s due to go official this spring?
88 photos
2019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V60
Hakan Samuelsson explains that the future of Volvo “is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines.” To this effect, the Swedish automaker “will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification.”

Come 2019, every Volvo in the lineup will be available as a mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery-powered electric vehicle. Regarding the oil-chugging enthusiasts out there, the company didn’t reveal when they’ll pull out diesel options from the lineup. According to German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the year of discontinuation for the compression-ignition engine could be 2023 at the latest.

Turning our attention back to the S60, the newcomer is described as being a “premium mid-size sports sedan” based on the Scalable Product Architecture of the V60, XC60, XC90, S90, and V90. According to Volvo, the list of engine options will include the four-cylinder Drive-E in different states of tune, as well as two plug-in hybrid drivetrains (the T6 Twin Engine AWD and T8 Twin Engine AWD).

Come 2019, “mild-hybrid versions will follow” in both Europe and the United States. Production of the 2019 Volvo S60 will kick off in the fall of 2018 at the Charleston plant in South Carolina, which is tooled up for SPA-based vehicle production. It’s from here that Europe and other markets will get the S60.

In the long run, Volvo’s automotive division hopes that fully electric vehicles will make up 50 percent of global sales by 2025. China is where Volvo will manufacture its first-ever EV starting in 2019, and the place where Polestar will assemble the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1.

Editor's note:

V60 pictured in the photo gallery.
2019 Volvo S60 PHEV Volvo S60 sedan Volvo diesel mild hybrid
press release
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 