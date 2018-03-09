2019 Volvo S60 Photographed Uncamouflaged In Torslanda

Taken at the Torslanda factory and published by Teknikens Varld
, the photograph shows a near-production prototype wearing grey paint, black alloy wheels, and two trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tips. The shape of the taillights and trunk opening are similar to the S90, which should come as no surprise considering that both ride on the Scalable Product Architecture.
Based on the wide and low step-in aperture of the rear doors, getting in will be easy for the rear passengers. “That’s nice and all, but what about options and the lot?”
Based on the tailpipe design and chrome trim, you’re looking at an Inscription relying on internal combustion, not a plug-in hybrid
setup.
In the case of the V60, the automaker offers two diesel engines (D3 and D4) with 150 and 190 horsepower, respectively, as well as two gasoline-fueled options (T5 and T6) with 250 and 310 horsepower on tap. There’s also the T6 Twin Engine
and T8 Twin Engine, both coming with AWD
and the 2.0-liter Drive-E. The latter is most interesting, for it offers 390 metric ponies.
Production of the 2019 Volvo S60
will start in the second quarter of the current year in South Carolina. Here, the Swedish automaker intends to manufacture 60,000 vehicles in the first year of production. If demand goes through the roof, output can be cranked up to 100,000 units per year.
After the XC60, V60, and S60, the 60 Series will gain a fourth member in the form of an all-road station wagon. Coming in 2019, the V60 Cross Country
will replicate the formula that Volvo used to create the V90 Cross Country.
On that note, the car next to the photographed S60 is the second-gen XC60. The covered vehicle next to the XC60, however, is believed to be the prototype for the CMA-based EV
that’ll be made in Luqiao, China.