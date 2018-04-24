Amazon Key Delivers to Your Car Trunk, GM and Volvo Join In

Amazon's Key program launched last October, allowing people to have packages delivered inside their houses. Now the company is extending the convenience feature with Key In-Car.

4 photos



Key In-Car is free but only available for Amazon Prime members to use in 37 U.S. cities. Peter Larsen, vice president of delivery technology at Amazon said that cars were supposed to be part of the experience all along, but they need a few months to work out the kinks.



Package delivery is a multi-billion dollar business, and Amazon Key wouldn't exist if there weren't a real need for it already.



One early adopter said she wanted to buy a few birthday gifts for her daughter, and having them delivered to her car meant she wouldn't be tipped off. A stay-at-home mom with a



If you're a two-car family, one of them could just be left home as a delivery locker. One business owner says personal packages being shipped to his car instead of the office is more private as well.



“Simplifying the customer experience is central to Volvo’s digital vision. Receiving a package securely and reliably in your car, without you having to be there, is something we think many people will appreciate. This mix of car and commerce is starting the next wave of innovation, and we intend to be at the forefront,” said Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo Cars.



