Google Services Coming to Volvo’s Sensus Infotainment System

Try as they might with various proprietary mapping or apps technologies, carmakers around the world seem to slowly come around and turn to the leader of this market.

As a result, Volvo cars fitted with this new system will make use of onboard services like the voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Google Maps.



Volvo says the voice control feature of the system would allow owners to control in-car functions, such as air conditioning. It can also be used to limit the use of the mobile phone while driving, being capable of sending messages.



Google Maps will work just like it does on all Android-enabled devices, but will come embedded into the operating system of the Sensus.



“Bringing Google services into Volvo cars will accelerate innovation in connectivity and boost our development in applications and connected services,” said Henrik Green, Volvo’s senior vice president of research and development



“Soon, Volvo drivers will have direct access to thousands of in-car apps that make daily life easier and the connected in-car experience more enjoyable.”



The work on the integration of the Google service in the Sensus system started in 2017 when the carmaker partnered with the Internet giant to be able to embed Android as an operating system.



Even if in the foreseeable future Google would be the premiere app provider for the brand, Volvo says it will continue to develop its apps, as the need arises. These new apps would be created together with Google software engineers, or by Volvo’s own.



