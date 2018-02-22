autoevolution
 

Here's a Land Rover Smartphone, the Toughest Android Phone in the World

You plan on taking your phone underwater so that Google Maps can show you where the Great Barrier Reef is? Are you planning a trip to the Sun and you’re not sure if you’ll get a signal? Having fun with liquid nitrogen? The the new Land Rover Explore smartphone is the toy you need.
For 600 pounds (around $833), you can have a rugged phone Land Rover says it can survive underwater and can cope with extreme temperatures, thermal shock, and vibration exposure. And so that your hands don’t freeze when you caress the screen, it works with gloves, too.

The phone’s 4,000 mAh battery makes it capable of running with the screen on for two full days, even at depths of 1.8 meter (6 feet, IP68). And you can double the battery life by using an Adventure Pack consisting of a 3600 mAh additional battery.

The fun part is that the phone’s operating system is compatible with all Land Rover in-car apps, can be controlled with gloved hands and has instant access to weather information and mapping data. Should you lose your way in the wilderness, the built-in compass and SOS light can help you find your way back.

The phone operates on Android Nougat and will soon receive the Oreo upgrade. If has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable via microSD and runs on Deca-core 2.6GHz 64 bit MTK Helio X27 chipset with dual SIM functionality. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 FHD display and 16MP rear camera complete the description.

“This is the smartphone we’d all like to own – a perfect combination of design and functionality that embodies the Land Rover DNA and enables customers to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further,” said Joe Sinclair, Director of Branded Goods and Licensing, Jaguar Land Rover.

The phone will be available starting April 26, but it will be previewed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26.
