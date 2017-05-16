autoevolution

Audi Integrats Android In Its Q8 Sport Concept, Expect It In Production

 
16 May 2017, 9:25 UTC ·
by
Audi has announced its participation in the Google I/O conference, which is an event meant for developers.
The German brand has not decided to show off new cars in front of potentially wealthy developers who use Google’s products, but to present its latest multimedia technology.

Audi has implemented Android in the Q8 Concept, and it is described to be a move that opens new perspectives. The carmaker will feature the Q8 Sport Concept Technology Platform, which integrates many functions found on the successful operating system into the four-ringed brand’s models.

The most notable entries are Google Assistant, Google Play Music, and Spotify. All of the above, and many others, will work on the MMI touch display that is placed in the center of the dash.

Evidently, the driver will get a view of the unit on the screen in the instrument cluster. The German brand is celebrating its first integration of the Android operation system in one of its cars. Clients will get to choose between getting directions from Google Maps and HERE, which was acquired last year by a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

The four-ringed brand is hopeful about the future with the seamless integration of Android, which has the possibility of developing new applications that will find their way into its cars.

All of the above will be vetted before being allowed in cars, but clients will get to benefit from quicker update intervals for the multimedia units, along with enjoying cars that are more “connected.”

According to Audi, Android will be a significant part of the cars of the future, which will have to rely on infotainment units to cater for the connectivity needs and requirements of new customers.

Furthermore, when self-driving cars come along, the driver will not have much to do than to surf the Web, so a data plan and an Internet dongle should help the customers of the future enjoy these vehicles even more.
