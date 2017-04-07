2018 Audi Q8 Sounds Like S5 Coupe in Nurburgring Spy Video

Audi might have build a whole market study for this thing, but we're really not sure what they are thinking with the Q8, which lacks the qualities of a flagship. In this latest spy video which matches our recent photos
, the prototype sounds like it's powered by the same single-turbo 3.0 TFSI engine as the S5 Coupe, S4 sedan, and wagon. You could also call it an SQ5 with a fat body.
It's sure to take a little bit of flack due to it having fake exhaust tips, just like the SQ5
. But that's not the issue here. In this day and age, a single-turbo 3-liter V6 engine just isn't going to cut it, but Audi
is unwilling to fit anything bigger.
The Q8 Sport concept had two turbochargers, an electric supercharger, and an electric motor. But that's probably just the preview for the SQ8 and could come in 2019.
We know that the Q8 and Lamborghini Urus are very closely related. So the quattro SUV
-coupe could easily share its 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine or even the W12 from the Bentayga, which so far hasn't received any other jobs. But maybe Audi is reluctant to bump the displacement after the lackluster market performance of the Q7 V12 TDI
of nearly a decade ago.
There's always been talk about a V8 for the Q8. But do you hear one in this video? We certainly don't have the same WWII bomb run feeling that we get when we listen to the RS6. Andi has fitted both versions of the Q8 concept with a V6, so they didn't leave much room for speculation.
Perhaps the Tesla Model S has changed the way we interpret a luxury car. But hiding behind reasonable fuel consumption isn't a solution. I mean, just look at Mercedes-Benz, who have put a V8 in 2/3 of their chassis and just reported record sales in March!
One area where we do agree with Audi is in the design. They didn't insist too much on the coupe part of the Q8's design. At about 5.2 meters long, this has enough of a presence, and the sharp lines envisioned by Marc Lichte will make you forget all about the pudgy old Q7 and A8.
After the Dieselgate, Audi promised to make cars for people who like driving again. But looking at this Q8 prototype, I just don't see that. And if I were wealthy enough to afford one of these, the next-gen Porsche Cayenne would still get my money.