Audi SQ5 Exhaust Sound Proves Mexico Now Makes Sportscars

Top Gear's old presenters used to say that Mexico doesn't make any sportscars. But the new Audi SQ5 is built in Mexico, and it's pretty sporty. This is the second generation of the model, and we might only have the TFSI version due to all the trouble around TDI engines. But it doesn't matter because it's turbocharged, makes a good sound and plenty of torque.
Put your headphones on and have a listen to the 3.0 TFSI in the videos below. Sounds just like the Audi S4, but that's because it's the same engine.

We're not going to debate whether the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 or the Porsche Macan S are better or worse. All we're suggesting is that Audi has a mid-sized SUV with a powerful turbo engine. It's a shame the SQ5 wasn't around in the early 2000s because it would have been interesting to have one with the old 344 horsepower 4.2-liter V8.

Speaking of which, the SQ5 isn't much faster than the S4 from 2004. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint has gone from 5.8 seconds to 5.4s now. But they didn't have the same rubber and launch control back in the day.

Another pill we find hard to swallow is the price, which starts at €64,900 in Germany. That's a lot more money than both a Macan S and an S4. And I don't think the SQ5 has the shocking curb appeal of a GLC Coupe either. There's barely anything differentiating the S model from a well-equipped Q5 with the S line body kit.

So what kind of message are you sending across by being the SQ5? Well, you obviously like Audi interior design a lot, but not enough to pick the bigger, more practical Q7. You also want an off-roader because for less money the S4 Avant would have been faster, more dynamic and about as practical.



