autoevolution

Audi Announces Where It Will Build the Q8, Confirms Green Light For Q4 Model

 
11 Apr 2017, 8:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi has decided to announce the production of two new Q models today, and both will be SUVs that will be manufactured in Europe.
The first of them is the Q8, which was previewed by two concepts that shared this name. The second new model from Ingolstadt is called Q4, and it will be placed in the compact segment.

Germany’s four-ringed brand will start making the Q8 in 2018, while the first production Q4 models will leave the factory in 2019.

The Q8 will be manufactured in Bratislava (Slovakia), while the Q4 is being made in Gyor (Hungary). In the case of the second factory, it is currently being employed by Ingolstadt's four-ringed marque to build its line of compact cars, and the Q4 will be a compact SUV, which was previously rumored to be the crossover version of the TT.

Just like the number, the Q4 will be placed between 3 and 5, which means Q3 and Q5 in the Audi lineup. It will be an SUV with a sporty silhouette. The year 2018 will also mark a shift in the Q3’ production from the Martorell facility (Spain) to the Gyor plant in Hungary.

Officials of the brand explained that the new models have been approved to help the company boost its competitiveness in the segment, which remains very popular across the world.

In other words, Audi is doing whatever it can to bring new clients to its showrooms, and help itself recover from the emissions scandal caused by its “mother corporation,” the VW Group.

The factory in Bratislava, Slovakia, is also manufacturing other SUVs from the Volkswagen Group, including the Q7, SQ7, and Q7 e-tron plug-in hybrid, which means that the Q8 will probably get its platform, the MLB Evo, from them.

Otherwise, the move would not have made sense from a financial point of view, and the German conglomerate is attempting to save money with these decisions, not spend more.
audi q4 Audi Q8 production SUV Audi Hungary Slovakia
press release
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68