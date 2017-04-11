Audi Announces Where It Will Build the Q8, Confirms Green Light For Q4 Model

Audi has decided to announce the production of two new Q models today, and both will be SUVs that will be manufactured
in Europe.
The first of them is the Q8
, which was previewed by two concepts that shared
this name. The second new model from Ingolstadt is called Q4
, and it will be placed in the compact segment.
Germany’s four-ringed brand will start making the Q8 in 2018, while the first production Q4
models will leave the factory in 2019.
The Q8 will be manufactured in Bratislava (Slovakia
), while the Q4 is being made in Gyor (Hungary
). In the case of the second factory, it is currently being employed by Ingolstadt's four-ringed marque to build its line of compact cars, and the Q4 will be a compact SUV
, which was previously rumored to be the crossover version of the TT.
Just like the number, the Q4 will be placed between 3 and 5, which means Q3 and Q5 in the Audi lineup. It will be an SUV with a sporty silhouette. The year 2018 will also mark a shift in the Q3’ production from the Martorell facility (Spain) to the Gyor plant in Hungary.
Officials of the brand explained that the new models have been approved to help the company boost its competitiveness in the segment, which remains very popular across the world.
In other words, Audi
is doing whatever it can to bring new clients to its showrooms, and help itself recover from the emissions scandal caused by its “mother corporation,” the VW Group.
The factory in Bratislava, Slovakia, is also manufacturing other SUV
s from the Volkswagen Group, including the Q7, SQ7, and Q7 e-tron plug-in hybrid, which means that the Q8 will probably get its platform, the MLB Evo, from them.
Otherwise, the move would not have made sense from a financial point of view, and the German conglomerate is attempting to save money with these decisions, not spend more.