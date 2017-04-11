2018 Audi Q8 Spied At The Ring On The Day When It Was Confirmed For Production

Audi
has confirmed it will manufacture two new models from the Q line today, the Q4 and Q8
.
A few hours after publishing that news, our spy photographers
sent us fresh images of the Q8’s prototype while it was being driven on the Nurburgring
. This is not the first time
when we get to see the Q8 on the track
, and it appears that it is being pushed through the corners.
While the prototype exhibited an adequate balance as it went through the turns at speed, this example was not spotted while power sliding.
Instead, we see a focused driver that kept a clean line through a long right-hand turn. The Q8
is an angular beast, but it does have a few rounded-off shapes, like its roof and rear hatch.
We already know that it will be manufactured in Slovakia, along with the Q7, and that it will borrow the MLB Evo platform from it. This is Audi’s response to the existence of the BMW X6, and a model like this was expected on the market from the four-ringed marque.
The engineers of the brand from Ingolstadt are expected to offer all of the engine options from the Q7 lineup, and the same should happen to the list of driver assistance technologies and multimedia equipment. We also know that Audi will not fit a bigger single-frame grille than the one seen on the Q8.
A significant difference between the Q8 and its platform sibling will reportedly come in the form of a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 unit. While that information has yet to be confirmed, rumors announce the possibility of a 600 HP
version of this SUV
, which would be impressive to drive.
The V8 unit itself would be shared with Lamborghini’s Urus, which is also built on the base of the MLB Evo platform, but with a few tweaks here and there. If the variant is green-lighted for production, it would be launched at a later date.