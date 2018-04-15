Google Rolls Out Android Auto Wireless, Compatible With Pixel And Nexus Phones

Launched in March 2015 for smartphones running Android 5.0 and beyond, Android Auto went on to become an important part of the infotainment system. Three years on, Android Auto goes wireless just like Apple CarPlay did with iOS 9.
The company, owned by Alphabet, explains on the Android Auto Help website how wireless mirroring works. First of all, the user needs a smartphone running Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher. The Pixel lineup and Nexus 5X and 6P are given as examples.
Then there’s the Android Auto app on your phone, which needs to be version 3.1 or higher. Last, but certainly not least, you’ll need an infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto Wireless. Two head units come with wireless mirroring out of the box, namely the JVC-branded KW-M845BW and KW-V940BW. The main difference between them is the DVD player of the V940BW.
Last, but certainly not least, the user needs to use “a high-quality USB cable for initial setup.” Rolled out this week for the Google-developed phone models listed earlier in the story, Android Auto Wireless will come to Samsung, LG, Huawei, and the rest of the Android-running crowd in the coming weeks (or possibly months).
If you were wondering, the JVC head units retail at $600 for the disc-less M845BW and at $700 for the V940BW. Those people who would rather splurge on Kenwood’s high-end heads will pony up at least $850 for the DMX905S, with the range-topping DNX995S coming in at a mind-boggling $1,500 in at U.S. retailers.
These being said, automakers will have to adapt to the latest development in infotainment. Cars with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi could get Android Auto Wireless through a firmware update, but nothing’s been announced for the time being.
On that note, what does the iPhone-loving crowd think about this? When all is said and done, Apple is one step ahead of Google in the business of smartphone mirroring. As a brief refresher, Apple made the transition to wireless mirroring in October 2016 with the launch of the G30 generation of the BMW 5 Series.
