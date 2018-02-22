2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Debut Set For This Summer In South Carolina

Following the reveal of the all-new V60 prior to the live debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volvo is on course to finish the refreshing of the 60 Series. After the XC60 crossover and V60 station wagon, the S60 sedan is next, and it’s coming this summer.

In the United States of America, engine choices will start with the Speaking to Roadshow , Volvo senior vice president Lex Kerssemakers confirmed that the premiere will take place in South Carolina, most likely at the assembly plant in Ridgeville. Now in the process of tooling, the 2.3-million square-foot plant is anticipated to produce anything between 60,000 and 100,000 SPA-underpinned vehicles per year, for both the U.S. market and export.An estimated 2,000 people will work at the Ridgeville factory in the first instance, with more to be employed as production ramps up. “This investment shows Volvo’s commitment to build cars where we sell them and source where we build,” said Kerssemakers, who’s also the head of Volvo in North America.Most interesting of all is the decision to build the sedan in this part of the world, where crossovers and SUVs reign supreme. The XC60 would’ve been a better fit, but all things considered, Volvo knows a lot better than us why it the new S60 should be built here.Based on the Scalable Product Architecture that serves as the backbone of the 90 Series, the 2019 Volvo S60 will arrive on the scene more than eight years after the second-generation model went into production in Ghent, Belgium. The predecessor is built on the P3 platform, itself based on the Ford ’s EUCD platform for front- and all-wheel-drive, transverse-engined vehicles.Like the V60, the S60 will benefit from the Cross Country treatment at some point in the future, as well as two plug-in hybrid drivetrains in the form of the T6 Twin Engine and T8 Twin Engine. Displacement won’t go past 2.0 liters, with the range-topping means of internal combustion being the twin-charged T6.In the United States of America, engine choices will start with the front-wheel-drive T5 (250 horsepower). Over in the Old Continent, the 2019 Volvo S60 will kick off with the 150-horsepower D3 turbo diesel.