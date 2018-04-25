Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Coupe Priced at $155,000

At this year’s edition of Auto China, Polestar confirmed what the automotive media was speculating ever since the 1 went official in October 2017. Without further ado, the starting price of the first-ever model from the standalone Polestar brand is ¥1.45 million in the People’s Republic, €155,000 in Europe, and $155,000 in America.
In terms of passenger cars, the Polestar 1 is the most expensive offered by Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Chinese automaker that bought Volvo in 2010 also owns Lotus, Proton, The London Electric Vehicle Company, 8.2 percent of Volvo’s truck division, and 9.7 percent of Daimler-Benz.
“After our public introduction at the Geneva Motor Show in March, we are excited to be back in China – one of the key markets for the Polestar brand,” declared Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer in charge of Polestar. “It feels great to bring the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1 closer to the public here in Beijing.”
Revealing the starting price at Auto China 2018 is no coincidence. After all, the 1 will be manufactured in Chengdu from mid-2019. Production is capped at 500 examples per year, though Polestar might change its mind if demand is strong and the company works around the exclusivity factor. Truth be told, the arrival of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will take a toll on the Swedish automaker’s exclusivity.
The Polestar 1 is expected to be offered in left-hand drive because of the 1,500-unit production run, which means that customers from right-hand-drive markets will have to accept the LHD compromise or look elsewhere for a plug-in hybrid grand tourer with 600 ponies, 1,000 Nm of torque, and an all-electric driving range of 150 kilometers (93 miles).
The Chengdu facility where the Polestar 1 will be manufactured “now has a completed roof structure and is on track towards tooling installation and pre-production testing by the end of 2018.” Regarding the 2 mid-sized sedan and 3 utility vehicle (both EVs), Polestar didn’t say if they’ll be made in China as well.
Pre-orders for the Polestar 1 were opened in 18 countries in March 2018, with “over 7,000 people” expressed interest.
“After our public introduction at the Geneva Motor Show in March, we are excited to be back in China – one of the key markets for the Polestar brand,” declared Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer in charge of Polestar. “It feels great to bring the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1 closer to the public here in Beijing.”
Revealing the starting price at Auto China 2018 is no coincidence. After all, the 1 will be manufactured in Chengdu from mid-2019. Production is capped at 500 examples per year, though Polestar might change its mind if demand is strong and the company works around the exclusivity factor. Truth be told, the arrival of the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will take a toll on the Swedish automaker’s exclusivity.
The Polestar 1 is expected to be offered in left-hand drive because of the 1,500-unit production run, which means that customers from right-hand-drive markets will have to accept the LHD compromise or look elsewhere for a plug-in hybrid grand tourer with 600 ponies, 1,000 Nm of torque, and an all-electric driving range of 150 kilometers (93 miles).
The Chengdu facility where the Polestar 1 will be manufactured “now has a completed roof structure and is on track towards tooling installation and pre-production testing by the end of 2018.” Regarding the 2 mid-sized sedan and 3 utility vehicle (both EVs), Polestar didn’t say if they’ll be made in China as well.
Pre-orders for the Polestar 1 were opened in 18 countries in March 2018, with “over 7,000 people” expressed interest.