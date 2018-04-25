Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Coupe Priced at $155,000

More on this:

1 Polestar 1 Starts Cold-Weather Testing, Hits 200 KPH Driving On Snow

2 2019 Polestar 1 Shows Concept-Like Design and Interior in These Videos

3 Polestar 1 Goes Live At The 2018 Geneva Motor Show Wearing Matte Gray Paint

4 Polestar 1 Preparing For European Debut At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

5 Polestar 1 Convertible Rendering Is So Good, It Should Be Built