Spyshots: 2020 Volvo V60 Polestar / R Looks Like a Sleeper Wagon

Volvo - they're the company that makes all those SUVs, right? Well not anymore, as the Swedes are getting back their spicy models, starting with the V60 Polestar replacement.

19 photos



In 2015, they were bought by Volvo so that the racing know-how could be used for limited series-production versions of the S60 and V60. With an all-new generation of the latter having just come out, work has begun on a Polestar successor.



We're not sure what this car will be called, as some reports talking about the about the letter R being used instead. Last year, it was announced that Polestar would become a separate company, which is already taking orders for the 600 horsepower



Save for the 40 series, Volvo only really makes one type of engine, a 2-liter four-cylinder with some sort of forced induction. That had already affected the S60 and V60 Polestar when they migrated from the 3-liter inline-6 to a twin-charged setup with two fewer cylinders.



Normally, we'd expect a bump of around 50 HP and 50 lb-ft of torque over the standard 2019 V60 T6. However, there might also be a hybrid system that takes things into BMW M3 territory.



Right now, the top V60 engine is the



One thing is for sure unless you can find a really good deal, Polestar cars are expensive and quite rare. The spyshots show ventilated and cross-drilled brakes with 6-piston calipers up front, a body kit and dual exhaust pipes. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see special colors and interior trim offered with the V60 R. If you're unfamiliar with Polestar, they were a sort of tuning company/racing shop that produced supped up cars. We remember watching Jeremy Clarkson's C30 Polestar review something like a decade ago.In 2015, they were bought by Volvo so that the racing know-how could be used for limited series-production versions of the S60 and V60. With an all-new generation of the latter having just come out, work has begun on a Polestar successor.We're not sure what this car will be called, as some reports talking about the about the letter R being used instead. Last year, it was announced that Polestar would become a separate company, which is already taking orders for the 600 horsepower Polestar 1 electrified coupe. However, there's no mistaking this for anything other than a performance V60, and we wouldn't mind calling it the "V60 R."Save for the 40 series, Volvo only really makes one type of engine, a 2-liter four-cylinder with some sort of forced induction. That had already affected the S60 and V60 Polestar when they migrated from the 3-liter inline-6 to a twin-charged setup with two fewer cylinders.Normally, we'd expect a bump of around 50and 50 lb-ft of torque over the standard 2019 V60 T6. However, there might also be a hybrid system that takes things into BMW M3 territory.Right now, the top V60 engine is the T8 with 390 horsepower. The old model didn't have such electrified goodies to call upon. The downside is that the plug-in system is cumbersome, complicated and lacks the "feel" associated with acceleration, breaking or cornering in a performance car.One thing is for sure unless you can find a really good deal, Polestar cars are expensive and quite rare. The spyshots show ventilated and cross-drilled brakes with 6-piston calipers up front, a body kit and dual exhaust pipes. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see special colors and interior trim offered with the V60 R.