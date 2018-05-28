2019 Volvo V40 Says Cheese In New Renderings

Following the all-new XC90, the Scalable Product Architecture that Volvo developed with money from Chinese automaker Geely went on to underpin the rest of the 90 Series, as well as the 60 Series. Lower down in the range, the Common Modular Architecture-based XC40 paves the way for new compact-sized vehicles.

In addition to an SPA-based electric vehicle of unknown body style (most likely an SUV ), the automaker announced that all internal combustion-engined models sold from 2019 onwards would benefit from mild hybridization. And by the way, Come 2019, the XC40 will be joined by the all-new V40. Previously used for the longroof body style of the S40, the V40 as we know it today is a compact hatchback that rides on an old platform of Ford Motor Company origin. To this effect, the newcomer will transition to the CMA, and it will be both hybridized and electrified.Mentioning Geely and China in the first paragraph was no coincidence. Next year, the Swedish automaker will kick off production of a CMA-based EV at the Luqiao plant in the Middle Kingdom. Anticipated to be inspired by the 40.2 Concept and arrive in the guise of a hatchback, the yet-unnamed model could be the all-electric version of the V40.At the other end of the spectrum, entry-level models will get the 1.5-liter Drive-E turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a manual transmission instead of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (for the T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid) or single-speed reduction gearbox with a fixed ratio (EV). And in a similar fashion to the V40 , the XC40 will be offered with an electric drivetrain too.Our closest look at the V40 comes in the form of the Lynk & Co 4, a compact hatchback developed by parent company Geely. Starting from there and combining the visual traits of the XC40 with those of the V60, pixel artist Kleber Silva imagined how the all-new model would look. And it looks extremely good, alright!Bearing in mind the XC40 EV is expected to deliver 500 kilometers (310 miles) of driving range, the V40 EV could do even better thanks to less weight and superior aerodynamic qualities. But Volvo won’t stop here with its eco-friendly push.In addition to an SPA-based electric vehicle of unknown body style (most likely an), the automaker announced that all internal combustion-engined models sold from 2019 onwards would benefit from mild hybridization. And by the way, diesel is on its way out as Volvo sees no future in this fuel.