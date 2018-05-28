autoevolution
 

2019 Volvo V40 Says Cheese In New Renderings

28 May 2018, 15:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the all-new XC90, the Scalable Product Architecture that Volvo developed with money from Chinese automaker Geely went on to underpin the rest of the 90 Series, as well as the 60 Series. Lower down in the range, the Common Modular Architecture-based XC40 paves the way for new compact-sized vehicles.
12 photos
2019 Volvo V402019 Volvo V402017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country
Come 2019, the XC40 will be joined by the all-new V40. Previously used for the longroof body style of the S40, the V40 as we know it today is a compact hatchback that rides on an old platform of Ford Motor Company origin. To this effect, the newcomer will transition to the CMA, and it will be both hybridized and electrified.

Mentioning Geely and China in the first paragraph was no coincidence. Next year, the Swedish automaker will kick off production of a CMA-based EV at the Luqiao plant in the Middle Kingdom. Anticipated to be inspired by the 40.2 Concept and arrive in the guise of a hatchback, the yet-unnamed model could be the all-electric version of the V40.

At the other end of the spectrum, entry-level models will get the 1.5-liter Drive-E turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a manual transmission instead of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (for the T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid) or single-speed reduction gearbox with a fixed ratio (EV). And in a similar fashion to the V40, the XC40 will be offered with an electric drivetrain too.

Our closest look at the V40 comes in the form of the Lynk & Co 4, a compact hatchback developed by parent company Geely. Starting from there and combining the visual traits of the XC40 with those of the V60, pixel artist Kleber Silva imagined how the all-new model would look. And it looks extremely good, alright!

Bearing in mind the XC40 EV is expected to deliver 500 kilometers (310 miles) of driving range, the V40 EV could do even better thanks to less weight and superior aerodynamic qualities. But Volvo won’t stop here with its eco-friendly push.

In addition to an SPA-based electric vehicle of unknown body style (most likely an SUV), the automaker announced that all internal combustion-engined models sold from 2019 onwards would benefit from mild hybridization. And by the way, diesel is on its way out as Volvo sees no future in this fuel.
2019 Volvo V40 rendering Volvo V40 hatchback Volvo luxury EV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 