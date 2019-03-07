autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Stuff People Forget in Ubers: Phones, Tank with Fish, Live Dog, Gold Teeth Set

7 Mar 2019, 10:55 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
We’ve all lost or at least misplaced our keys, wallets and phones, so it’s no surprise that a large number of such items show up in Ubers across the U.S. However, the annual Lost and Found index from the ride-sharing companies also includes several surprises.
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
For instance, someone once forgot a live dog inside an Uber car. The list, made public the other day, mentions that it was an 8-month, chocolate-colored Chihuahua, but stops short of offering further details.

Other people that took Ubers to get where they needed to be forgot behind strange items like an Elvis cape with jewels, a set of 18K gold teeth, an actual fish tank with water and fish, pieces of wedding cake or junk food, a breast pump with breast milk, beard oil, Harry Potter magic wands, Louboutin heels and Gucci slippers, and a Babe Ruth signed baseball bat, among others. Uber drivers even recovered marijuana pipes, a fog machine, wedding bands and dirty laundry.

As was to be expected, the most likely times for people to forget stuff behind in Ubers is on weekends and late at night, particularly in the interval between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Since these are the times when people hail Ubers to get home after they’re out partying, you can imagine the state of the person who forgot their gold teeth behind or of the woman who walked home barefoot, leaving behind her expensive Louboutins.

“As for the most forgetful cities in the U.S.?,” Uber says. “East Alabama, Gallup, NM and Cookeville, TN top the list, followed closely by College Station, TX and Tallahassee, FL.”

The company urges riders to contact them the moment they realize they’ve forgotten something behind in one of their cars. You can reach the driver directly through the app but if he doesn’t answer, you should leave him a detailed voicemail. If he found the object you lost, it will be returned to you.
Uber ride sharing dog phone lost and found US
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 