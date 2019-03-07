Stuff People Forget in Ubers: Phones, Tank with Fish, Live Dog, Gold Teeth Set

We’ve all lost or at least misplaced our keys, wallets and phones, so it’s no surprise that a large number of such items show up in Ubers across the U.S. However, the annual Lost and Found index from the ride-sharing companies also includes several surprises.
For instance, someone once forgot a live dog inside an Uber car. The list, made public the other day, mentions that it was an 8-month, chocolate-colored Chihuahua, but stops short of offering further details.
Other people that took Ubers to get where they needed to be forgot behind strange items like an Elvis cape with jewels, a set of 18K gold teeth, an actual fish tank with water and fish, pieces of wedding cake or junk food, a breast pump with breast milk, beard oil, Harry Potter magic wands, Louboutin heels and Gucci slippers, and a Babe Ruth signed baseball bat, among others. Uber drivers even recovered marijuana pipes, a fog machine, wedding bands and dirty laundry.
As was to be expected, the most likely times for people to forget stuff behind in Ubers is on weekends and late at night, particularly in the interval between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Since these are the times when people hail Ubers to get home after they’re out partying, you can imagine the state of the person who forgot their gold teeth behind or of the woman who walked home barefoot, leaving behind her expensive Louboutins.
“As for the most forgetful cities in the U.S.?,” Uber says. “East Alabama, Gallup, NM and Cookeville, TN top the list, followed closely by College Station, TX and Tallahassee, FL.”
The company urges riders to contact them the moment they realize they’ve forgotten something behind in one of their cars. You can reach the driver directly through the app but if he doesn’t answer, you should leave him a detailed voicemail. If he found the object you lost, it will be returned to you.
Other people that took Ubers to get where they needed to be forgot behind strange items like an Elvis cape with jewels, a set of 18K gold teeth, an actual fish tank with water and fish, pieces of wedding cake or junk food, a breast pump with breast milk, beard oil, Harry Potter magic wands, Louboutin heels and Gucci slippers, and a Babe Ruth signed baseball bat, among others. Uber drivers even recovered marijuana pipes, a fog machine, wedding bands and dirty laundry.
As was to be expected, the most likely times for people to forget stuff behind in Ubers is on weekends and late at night, particularly in the interval between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Since these are the times when people hail Ubers to get home after they’re out partying, you can imagine the state of the person who forgot their gold teeth behind or of the woman who walked home barefoot, leaving behind her expensive Louboutins.
“As for the most forgetful cities in the U.S.?,” Uber says. “East Alabama, Gallup, NM and Cookeville, TN top the list, followed closely by College Station, TX and Tallahassee, FL.”
The company urges riders to contact them the moment they realize they’ve forgotten something behind in one of their cars. You can reach the driver directly through the app but if he doesn’t answer, you should leave him a detailed voicemail. If he found the object you lost, it will be returned to you.