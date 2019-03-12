Bodycam Video Shows Cops Pull Driver Out of Burning Car, Before it Explodes

British Water Company Sends Uber and Taxi Drivers to Investigate Leaks

A British water company is conducting 2-week trials involving Uber and taxi drivers instead of certified technicians, in an effort to cut down costs and reduce water leakages. Its efforts have fallen foul with the unions. 11 photos



“When I found out Severn Trent are using taxi drivers to investigate leaks, I thought it must be a joke. But no one is laughing – this has got huge safety implications,” the union’s national officer Stuart Fegan tells the publication.



“[Water engineers are] highly trained specialists [who could spot] if water is contaminated and if water produces a risk to the public. I doubt most taxi drivers can. And how is someone going to feel after they report a leak, expecting a Severn Trent worker to attend with a uniform and the necessary training and a taxi driver turns up. They'd think it was a hoax call,” Fegan adds.



In response, Severn Trent insists that drivers were used for small leakages (about 50 leaks over the 2-week period) and only to “quickly assess the correct response.” They don’t substitute for water technicians but only replace them for a job that doesn’t require any kind of training or skill in this sense.



