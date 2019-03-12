autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

British Water Company Sends Uber and Taxi Drivers to Investigate Leaks

12 Mar 2019, 13:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A British water company is conducting 2-week trials involving Uber and taxi drivers instead of certified technicians, in an effort to cut down costs and reduce water leakages. Its efforts have fallen foul with the unions.
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
Severn Trent, which is based in Coventry and covers the area from Peak District to Gloucestershire, is among the firms that water regulator Ofwat has listed for failing to meet water leakage reduction targets. Under pressure to meet said targets, the company has come up with a novel plan of investigating reports of small leaks.

Instead of sending technicians to appraise the situation, it’s sending Uber and taxi drivers. They show up at the property in question and take photos or provide live video footage to Severn Trent, which then establishes what technicians to send, if any.

The GMB union calls the initiative ridiculous – almost funny if it weren’t so potentially dangerous, the BBC reports. For one, drivers are trained for driving, not for evaluating water leaks, even if they’re only supposed to hold up a phone.

“When I found out Severn Trent are using taxi drivers to investigate leaks, I thought it must be a joke. But no one is laughing – this has got huge safety implications,” the union’s national officer Stuart Fegan tells the publication.

“[Water engineers are] highly trained specialists [who could spot] if water is contaminated and if water produces a risk to the public. I doubt most taxi drivers can. And how is someone going to feel after they report a leak, expecting a Severn Trent worker to attend with a uniform and the necessary training and a taxi driver turns up. They'd think it was a hoax call,” Fegan adds.

In response, Severn Trent insists that drivers were used for small leakages (about 50 leaks over the 2-week period) and only to “quickly assess the correct response.” They don’t substitute for water technicians but only replace them for a job that doesn’t require any kind of training or skill in this sense.

This way, technicians can focus on more important stuff, like “fixing leaks rather than simply assessing them,” the company says.
Uber ride sharing taxi driver UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 