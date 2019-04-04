autoevolution

Man With Face Tattoo Impersonates Cop, Steals Car And Spray Paints it Purple

One dude from Texas added a few more notches to his belt as a criminal when he came up with the not-so-smart idea of impersonating a cop while stealing another man’s car.
Ironically (even considering that sometimes appearances can be deceiving), Angelo Vincent Gugino looks nothing like a police officer, seeing how he’s tattooed on his face – and we’re not talking artsy, quality stuff, either. He is currently being held on bond totaling $150,000.

Gugino could have been just another car thief had it not been for his idea to pretend to be a cop. At the end of last month, he approached a man in a parking lot in Killeen, Texas and flashed what looked very much like a cop badge: a folding wallet presented “in the manner law enforcement would,” KWTX notes.

That face tattoo should have been a red flag for his poor victim, but all his suspicions were probably silenced by the pretense of authority.

“He ordered the victim to sit down, told him he was under arrest ‘for unknown various offenses,’ removed property from the victim’s pockets including his key fob, struck him in the eye with his closed fist, and then drove off in the victim’s vehicle,” the report adds, citing the police affidavit.

Gugino sped off, leaving his victim there. The victim’s condition has not been made public as of the time of press.

However, “three days later officers who responded to a forgery report found Gugino and, nearby, the victim’s vehicle, which had been spray painted purple,” the same report notes. “The suspect had the victim’s key fob in a small pack the suspect was wearing around his chest,” the affidavit says, which made him all the more easily recognizable. As did the face tattoo, one reckons.

Gugino was charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant.
