Woman Meets Someone Nice, Lets Them Drive Her Car, Loses It

One woman from Buffalo, New York, learned a very important lesson about trust on Saturday morning, when her car was stolen right from under her nose, after she handed over the keys to the suspect.
Buffalo News reports that the woman was out doing her laundry in the very early hours of morning. According to the police report, she met someone “while she was unloading laundry from her car” and they started chatting. It doesn’t say whether the person was male or female or whether they were acquaintances, but if they did know each other, it wasn’t too well.
The woman had a gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates, and she lost it because she trusted that other person too much.
“The woman said the two decided ‘to hang out’ after the early morning encounter, and she allowed the person to drive her car before changing her mind and deciding she wanted to drive,” the publication writes. “The person stopped the car at Hampshire and West Ferry streets so they could switch places, but when she got out, the individual drove away, she told police.”
As of the time of writing, police didn’t have a suspect in custody.
Whenever something bad happens to someone, it’s not OK to victim-blame, so every other car owner or driver out there should use this woman’s example as a valuable life lesson. Police always say we should never give (car) thieves an opportunity to go thieving, and this is the perfect example of what not to do.
So, remember: don’t leave your engine running and your car doors unlocked, and under no circumstance, don’t hand over the keys to your ride to people you don’t know well. As this woman’s example shows, your being in the vehicle is no guarantee that your car won’t be stolen.
