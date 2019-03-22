autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Car Thieves Steal Woman’s Car But Help Her With Groceries First

22 Mar 2019, 17:53 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
And they say chivalry is dead! Two men from Glendale, California, both with priors and outstanding warrants, were arrested after they carjacked a woman at gunpoint. But first, they helped her with her groceries.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
Archie Underwood, 22, and Gregorio Mocasque, 18, approached the woman in her driveway. She had just parked her car from a grocery run and she had her 8-year-old son with her, ABC 15 reports. Mocasque pointed the gun at her and demanded that she hand over the keys to the vehicle.

The publication doesn’t say what they needed the car for or whether they were, at the time, on the run from authorities.

The victim’s only request was that she be allowed to take her son out of the car before they drove off with it. Not only did the carjackers consent to that, but they also helped her with her groceries, carrying the bags inside her home before driving off in her vehicle.

The report notes that Underwood was arrested some time later, after an intense police chase. Officers deployed spike strips and got him to stop the car, but not before he caused serious damage to other vehicles, as well as to the one he was driving. No other civilians were involved.

Mocasque fled on foot and but was still apprehended by the police. In their attempt to escape the cops, the two caused damages estimated at $50,000, including to the woman’s vehicle. They are now facing a string of serious charges, including armed robbery, car theft, unlawful flight and aggravated assault.

The good news is that neither the victim nor her child was physically harmed. They lost their car and will now have to deal with the trauma of being held at gunpoint, but at least they weren’t injured.
car thieves police assault accident California
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 