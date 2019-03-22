Car Thieves Steal Woman’s Car But Help Her With Groceries First

And they say chivalry is dead! Two men from Glendale, California, both with priors and outstanding warrants, were arrested after they carjacked a woman at gunpoint. But first, they helped her with her groceries.

38 photos



The publication doesn’t say what they needed the car for or whether they were, at the time, on the run from authorities.



The victim’s only request was that she be allowed to take her son out of the car before they drove off with it. Not only did



The report notes that Underwood was arrested some time later, after an intense police chase. Officers deployed spike strips and got him to stop the car, but not before he caused serious damage to other vehicles, as well as to the one he was driving. No other civilians were involved.



Mocasque fled on foot and but was still apprehended by the police. In their attempt to escape the cops, the two caused damages estimated at $50,000, including to the woman’s vehicle. They are now facing a string of serious charges, including armed robbery, car theft, unlawful flight and aggravated assault.



The good news is that neither the victim nor her child was physically harmed. They lost their car and will now have to deal with the trauma of being held at gunpoint, but at least they weren’t injured. Archie Underwood, 22, and Gregorio Mocasque, 18, approached the woman in her driveway. She had just parked her car from a grocery run and she had her 8-year-old son with her, ABC 15 reports. Mocasque pointed the gun at her and demanded that she hand over the keys to the vehicle.The publication doesn’t say what they needed the car for or whether they were, at the time, on the run from authorities.The victim’s only request was that she be allowed to take her son out of the car before they drove off with it. Not only did the carjackers consent to that, but they also helped her with her groceries, carrying the bags inside her home before driving off in her vehicle.The report notes that Underwood was arrested some time later, after an intense police chase. Officers deployed spike strips and got him to stop the car, but not before he caused serious damage to other vehicles, as well as to the one he was driving. No other civilians were involved.Mocasque fled on foot and but was still apprehended by the police. In their attempt to escape the cops, the two caused damages estimated at $50,000, including to the woman’s vehicle. They are now facing a string of serious charges, including armed robbery, car theft, unlawful flight and aggravated assault.The good news is that neither the victim nor her child was physically harmed. They lost their car and will now have to deal with the trauma of being held at gunpoint, but at least they weren’t injured.