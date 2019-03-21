Car Burglar Breaks Into Vehicle, Steals Stuff, Poops in The Backseat

Dealing with having your car broken into is difficult enough, but one San Francisco resident says that wasn’t the most traumatizing part of the experience. What she found in the backseat was.

She says she’s had her car broken into before, a few years back. That was when she started locking all compartments when she parked and always made sure not to leave anything valuable inside. She assumed this would be enough to turn car thieves or burglars away, since they couldn’t see anything they might be interested in.



She was right – down to a point. Just recently, she came out to her car and saw that the glovebox was open and empty, its contents littered everywhere. She realized she’d been burglarized, but nothing could have prepared her for the surprise “present” the burglar left behind.



“Something smelled off,” Williams says. “Back here was where the uh, feces had been laying for who knows how long. I never thought anyone was gonna go to town on my backseat.”



And yet, they did. She also found a key that she believes the burglar used to get inside the car. Because of this, she didn’t go to the police to report the crime.



“The car windows weren’t smashed and nothing really happened other than there was some feces left in the back. I didn’t know how much of a response I was going to get,” Williams says.



Though this is a strange instance of car burglary, it’s not the first time San Francisco and poop are used in the same sentence. The city has a huge feces problem, and not just from dogs no one picks up after, as



Given the city’s large homeless population, whole streets are covered in feces. Last summer, the municipality launched a “poop patrol” to clean and sanitize those known areas.



