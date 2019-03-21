autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Car Burglar Breaks Into Vehicle, Steals Stuff, Poops in The Backseat

21 Mar 2019, 13:00 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Dealing with having your car broken into is difficult enough, but one San Francisco resident says that wasn’t the most traumatizing part of the experience. What she found in the backseat was.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
As you inferred from the headline, that would be poop. Human-made, according to Barstool Sports, which cites a recent interview with the victim herself, Ally Williams.

She says she’s had her car broken into before, a few years back. That was when she started locking all compartments when she parked and always made sure not to leave anything valuable inside. She assumed this would be enough to turn car thieves or burglars away, since they couldn’t see anything they might be interested in.

She was right – down to a point. Just recently, she came out to her car and saw that the glovebox was open and empty, its contents littered everywhere. She realized she’d been burglarized, but nothing could have prepared her for the surprise “present” the burglar left behind.

“Something smelled off,” Williams says. “Back here was where the uh, feces had been laying for who knows how long. I never thought anyone was gonna go to town on my backseat.”

And yet, they did. She also found a key that she believes the burglar used to get inside the car. Because of this, she didn’t go to the police to report the crime.

“The car windows weren’t smashed and nothing really happened other than there was some feces left in the back. I didn’t know how much of a response I was going to get,” Williams says.

Though this is a strange instance of car burglary, it’s not the first time San Francisco and poop are used in the same sentence. The city has a huge feces problem, and not just from dogs no one picks up after, as Business Insider noted last summer.

Given the city’s large homeless population, whole streets are covered in feces. Last summer, the municipality launched a “poop patrol” to clean and sanitize those known areas.

lol car thieves police San Francisco
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 