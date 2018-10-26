Serial Diaper Dumper Caught in New Jersey, After 1 Year

One man’s idea of having fun involved driving around on the New Jersey roadways, dumping bags of soiled diapers on the side of the road. He did it for an entire year, but the cops have finally caught him.

“Ofc. Garrett Moretti of the Franklin Township Police Department was conducting an added patrol in the area of Rte. 47 and Rte. 40 when he observed a box truck drop a load(No pun intended) of soiled diapers in the roadway,” the statement says.



Moretti conducted a traffic stop and pulled William Friedman, 68, over and eventually arrested him. Downtown, the man admitted he’d been disposing of his grandson’s dirty diapers by dumping the bags around the town, directly from his car. He said it all started like a joke, and he continued to believe it was a funny one until he got busted for it.



“Friedman's ‘joke’ was no laughing matter on June 24th, 2018 when officers responded to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Fries Mill Rd. and Blackwood Ave. Officers determined that the cause of the crash was the motorcycle sliding on the plastic bag of soiled diapers that was left in the roadway,” the statement continues.



In light of Friedman’s admission of guilt, he was processed and charged with interference with transportation. He also got ticketed for other driving-related offenses. The charge doesn’t come with any prison time: at the maximum, he faces a fine of $1,000 if he’s found guilty. Still, the police are certain he won’t be doing any dirty diaper dumping from his car ever again, so there’s that, at least.



