More Cars Are Being Hit with Poop Falling from the Sky in Canada

If getting pooped by a bird is a sign of good luck, imagine what’s in store for several residents from Kelowna in Canada. They ended up with their cars and persons covered in human poop falling from the sky.
A couple of these cases made headlines in May, and the stories were all strangely similar: the people were in their cars, some of them with the rooftops down, when they suddenly realized that what was falling on them wasn’t rain or even mud, but actual human feces. Brett Yates tells Global News he’s the latest victim in this string of incidents.

He says he came out of his apartment complex to find his car and another one covered in poop. He didn’t make the connection to the other cases until he heard Susan Allen’s story and is now convinced that they – and the other residents reporting this kind of trouble – became victims of flying passenger airplane.

Lucky for him, he wasn’t in the car at the time, which is something Allen can’t boast of. She was one of the unfortunate victims to have the rooftop down, so the entire car was “inundated” in feces. That can’t possibly be a pretty sight.

“I started crying (and) I’m like: ‘I'm covered in poo’,” she said in an interview at the time. “(The) car was just inundated with poop. It was just falling from the sky. You could feel the drops hitting you. When I looked up there was nothing above but a plane flying.”

Yates didn’t say whether he saw a plane or not, but the Kelowna International Airport says they have no record of any in the vicinity, at the time the alleged poop bombing took place. Still, an investigation is underway, since it does seem like the poop-dumping situation (if that’s what this is) has become somewhat of a habit.
