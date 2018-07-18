DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Return to “Breaking Bad” RV

It’s been 10 years since “Breaking Bad” premiere on AMC and 5 since it ended. To this day, the series remains one of the strongest in terms of character development, story arc, acting and overall badass-edness. 7 photos



So here’s one for all nostalgic fans out there. Cranston and Paul went back to the 1986 Fleetwood Bounder used in the series, now parked on a Sony Studios lot (bullet holes and everything) to shoot an ad for a charity event. You can see it at the bottom of the page.



Benefits will go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Kind Campaign, and one lucky winner gets the chance to travel to the Sony Studios and actually hang out with these 2 amazing actors in the legendary RV.



The same winner will also cook breakfast with them (not meth because that’s sort of illegal, you know) and share their poop bucket, after eating said breakfast. All in all, it will be an amazing experience, one that will allow the lucky fan a small glimpse into the lives of the characters of Heisenberg and Jesse, while out in the RV in the desert, risking their lives to cook Heisenberg’s perfect blue crystal meth.



Meanwhile, the story goes, as told in the ad, Cranston has made the RV into his permanent residence, not able to find other movie or TV roles to top the performance and success of "Breaking Bad." Paul, on the other hand, has been hired as a tour guide by Sony Studios and is still pining away for the days when he was one of the hottest young actors on television, thanks to the Jesse Pinkman role.



It’s a hilarious skit that plays into the “Breaking Bad” mythology with lots of puns and inside jokes. It also features the famous RV, so it should definitely please the fans. Enjoy.



