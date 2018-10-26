Probably Fake Porsche Cayenne Spotted in Melbourne With Hilarious Badge Typo

5 Front-Engined McLaren 720S Rendered as the Grand Tourer We'll Never Get

4 McLaren Senna First Crash Takes Place in Munich, Airbags Deployed

3 Ice T Arrested in His McLaren 720s For Toll Evasion

More on this:

2019 McLaren Speedtail Hybrid Hypercar Leaked, Doesn’t Have Side Mirrors

Scheduled for reveal on Friday , the 2019 McLaren Speedtail is out of the bag thanks to the wonders of the World Wide Web. The successor of the F1 from the 1990s and next big thing after the Senna comes with three seats, 4.0 liters, two turbochargers, hybrid assistance, and the boldest exterior design ever seen on a road-going McLaren. 25 photos



Extremely low to the ground, the black-painted lip spoiler up front will pose some problem when driving up steep inclines. Here’s hope an axle lift will be offered, and knowing



The cockpit features a center-driving position and a minimalistic dashboard that flaunts three full-color displays. Two more are located at the base of the A-pillars, running the video feed from two cameras that replace the door mirrors. That’s right, ladies and gents; McLaren is following in the footsteps of the Audi e-tron quattro and Lexus ES with



A lot of switches can be seen in the roof, in the area where your daily driver has the dome light. Like the 720S, the



Beautified by 18-carat white gold badging, the Speedtail is capable of hitting more than 391 km/h (243 mph) thanks to The low-resolution photographs don’t show much in terms of headlights and exhaust tips, but all in all, the Speedtail has been designed to cut through the air like a knife through butter. The front and rear wheels dramatically differ in design, with the fronts covered almost in their entirety to aid the airflow Extremely low to the ground, the black-painted lip spoiler up front will pose some problem when driving up steep inclines. Here’s hope an axle lift will be offered, and knowing McLaren , they engineers will make it happen without pull messing up the weight distribution of the vehicle.The cockpit features a center-driving position and a minimalistic dashboard that flaunts three full-color displays. Two more are located at the base of the A-pillars, running the video feed from two cameras that replace the door mirrors. That’s right, ladies and gents; McLaren is following in the footsteps of the Audi e-tron quattro and Lexus ES with Digital Side-View Monitors A lot of switches can be seen in the roof, in the area where your daily driver has the dome light. Like the 720S, the Speedtail appears to feature twin-hinged dihedral doors. The glass roof and glazed C-pillars also take inspiration from the Super Series, but the most striking thing about the hybrid hypercar is the ridiculously long rear deck.Beautified by 18-carat white gold badging, the Speedtail is capable of hitting more than 391 km/h (243 mph) thanks to more than 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) from the internal combustion engine with hybrid assistance. Codenamed BP23, the newcomer will stop production after the 106th example rolls off the line, with pricing starting at £1.75 million (plus local taxes).