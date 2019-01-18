TSA Agents Are Blasting Explicit Rap Songs by Kanye, Travis Scott at JFK Airport

autoevolution
There might be an upside to the ongoing government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history: TSA agents finally feel free to play the kind of music they want, and they do it at the country’s 6th busiest airport, JFK.
The government shutdown started on December 22, when President Donald Trump insisted on getting funds to build his wall on the Mexican border. Prior to this date, there were never any reports of explicit rap songs being played on the speakers at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport – or any other airport in the country, for that matter.

This changed after December 22, and passengers and the media are convinced that it’s down to the shutdown. Business Insider cites a Port Authority spokesperson, saying that TSA agents can choose what music plays at certain terminals at JFK. Apparently, their playlist of choice includes explicit versions of tracks from Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Because everything happens online these days, Twitter is raving about the sudden change. Sure, hearing explicit rap over the speakers might not sit well for parents flying out of JFK with their kids, but the reactions to the new tunes are mostly positive. The idea seems to be that, if they’re not getting paid to show up for work, they might at least listen to whatever music they like, dirty lyrics or not.

However, TSA denies this. In a statement to People Magazine, a spokesperson for the agency insists that “TSA doesn’t have access to the public address system at JFK. I have been advised that the system is accessed by the individual operators and the [Port Authority of New York and New Jersey].”

Then again, the agency has also denied that the number of agents calling in sick so as to be able to do other, payable jobs, has increased since the shutdown, or that they’ve been forced to shut down some of the security check points because they’re short-staffed. Both have turned out to be legitimate facts.







