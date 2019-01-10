autoevolution

The Solgaar Carry-on-Closet is The Suitcase That Never Needs to be Unpacked

Named by TIME magazine as one of the best inventions of 2018, the Carry-on-Closet suitcase by Solgaard Design is back with version 2.0. The concept behind it remains the same, but there are now two size versions available, and many more color options.
To put it simply, the Solgaard Carry-on-Closet or LifePack, is a suitcase that folds into a wardrobe closet once you reach your destination. This way, you will never have to worry again about packing everything nicely or unpacking once you have arrived. Its dimensions make it ideal as a carry-on on most airline companies, and it’s large enough to fit 5 to 7 outfits.

The smaller version of the suitcase will set you back $149, but there is also a larger one, which costs $165. This one fits 6 to 9 outfits, enough for a 7+-day, but you will have to check with your airline company to see if you can bring it in the cabin or will have to check it before boarding.

Each suitcase comes with an in-built but replaceable, foldable shelving unit. Toiletries go up top, while larger items, such as sweaters, fit perfectly in the middle shelves. When you unfold the soft shelving, you hang it on the extended handle of the case, so you’re instantly provided with a wardrobe closet.

The suitcase also has a USB port an a pocket for a portable power bank, and a TSA-approved lock. The casing is impermeable and solid, while the wheels have a 360-degree motion angle. It is, in conclusion, the perfect travel mate for any flier, no matter how fussy or not.

The 2.0 version went live on Kickstarter, where it’s long topped its initial $25,000 goal. As of the time of writing, pre-orders of over $490,000 have been registered, so the projects is going full steam ahead. The items will ship in May 2019, and each time will receive a free laundry bag.

