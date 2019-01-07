Dad Drags Daughter by The Hood Through Airport, Controversy Ensues

One dad’s idea of an unlikely carry-on at the airport is getting people talking contradictorily online, after he was filmed dragging one of his daughters across the floor at a Virginia airport.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. ViralHog says that the incident occurred on January 1, at Dulles in Virginia and that the girl didn’t seem to mind being carried this way. That much is also apparent in the video: she’s not kicking and screaming, and she’s definitely not crying.
“I was waiting at Dulles International Airport to pick up my girlfriend on New Year’s Day when I noticed this father literally dragging his daughter through the airport by the hood of her jacket,” the person who filmed the video says. “She wasn’t screaming or anything, just hanging out while another girl, presumably her sister, was walking 20 feet behind her out of embarrassment.”
One theory being circulated is that the girl probably threw a tantrum, so her dad did the best out of a bad situation and decided to take her to board the plane this way, because she was refusing to walk on her own.
Another, just as popular, claims that maybe this is a favorite means of transport for the girl, since there’s no protesting going on. Had she thrown a tantrum just seconds before, she would still be crying or screaming – after all, kids are not exactly known for being able to control themselves when tempers run hot.
As was to be expected, comments are usually either praising the dad for being so practical or lashing out at him for showing such poor parenting skills – in public, at the airport, no less.
Whether you find the video hilarious or plain maddening (some even say the dad should be thrown in jail for putting on such criminal behavior), you have to admit: whatever is happening in it, that kid deserves credit for being cool as a cucumber. This might not be the future of carry-on for the rest of us mortals, but it could be for her, if that’s something she likes.
“I was waiting at Dulles International Airport to pick up my girlfriend on New Year’s Day when I noticed this father literally dragging his daughter through the airport by the hood of her jacket,” the person who filmed the video says. “She wasn’t screaming or anything, just hanging out while another girl, presumably her sister, was walking 20 feet behind her out of embarrassment.”
One theory being circulated is that the girl probably threw a tantrum, so her dad did the best out of a bad situation and decided to take her to board the plane this way, because she was refusing to walk on her own.
Another, just as popular, claims that maybe this is a favorite means of transport for the girl, since there’s no protesting going on. Had she thrown a tantrum just seconds before, she would still be crying or screaming – after all, kids are not exactly known for being able to control themselves when tempers run hot.
As was to be expected, comments are usually either praising the dad for being so practical or lashing out at him for showing such poor parenting skills – in public, at the airport, no less.
Whether you find the video hilarious or plain maddening (some even say the dad should be thrown in jail for putting on such criminal behavior), you have to admit: whatever is happening in it, that kid deserves credit for being cool as a cucumber. This might not be the future of carry-on for the rest of us mortals, but it could be for her, if that’s something she likes.