Brabham BT62 to Get Road Legal Conversion, Keeps 700 BHP Troop

7 Jan 2019, 13:04 UTC ·
Placing the blame on its customers and the expression of their desire to drive the BT62 on public roads, car builder Brabham announced on Monday a conversion program for its limited production track vehicle.
For all intents and purposes, the road legal BT62 will not be part of a separate production run, but rather the same track car, only trimmed down a bit in terms of performance and specs as to avoid causing problems for its owner once out in the world.

As soon as people who paid one million pounds sterling for the BT62 get bored of racing and drifting on the track, they can ask Brabham to make their vehicles more cop-friendly in exchange for an additional £150,000.

“Customers have the flexibility of completing the Brabham Driver Development Programme before converting their BT62 or requesting that their BT62 be delivered as a road compliant version,” said in a statement Dan Marks, Brabham’s commercial director.

"Given these cars are limited editions, tailored to the needs of each owner, we are keen to provide this flexibility to our customers where we can.”

Once all that is due is paid, Brabham will begin the conversion process, which consists of regulatory and specification changes. First, to be legal, the cars will be put through the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency Individual Vehicle Approval test (DVSA IVA), at the end of which they will be given the green light to trek public roads.

Specification changes for compliance include raising the ride height with a front and rear axle lift kit, increasing the steering lock range, adding air conditioning, fitting door locks, and immobilizers, and as a bonus including additional high-quality upholstery in the interior.

Still, the most important aspect of the BT62 remains unchanged, The car will continue to hide a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 engine that will continue to develop 700 BHP.

Brabham says we’ll get to see the first BT62 on a public road somewhere in summer 2019.
