Ovis by ForwardX Is the AI-Powered, Autonomous Carry-On You Will Never Lose

Misplaced or lost luggage will become a thing of the past if start-up ForwardX sticks to the schedule and delivers what they call the world’s first AI-powered, autonomous carry-on: the Ovis suitcase.
The Ovis has been in production for some time and has received considerable funding on IndieGogo, together with plenty of positive coverage in the media. That’s because it boasts of being the travel companion that is spacious but can also weigh itself, that’s reliable and fast, and that will never leave your side. Take that literally: the Ovis is programmed to side-follow you so that you don’t have to turn your heard to see it’s there.
More importantly, the battery on this very smart suitcase is TSA-approved and is removable. The Ovis can switch between autonomous and manual by a simple touch: all you have to do is grab it and the motor stops. The Ovis is made of durable material that is also light, and comes with a camera and the AI that allows it not only to see in front of it but also to interpret everything it’s seeing.
That means that the Ovis is able to go around moving obstacles with a precision of +/- 1 cm. It also does face recognition, and the included bracelet will alert you whenever the suitcase is out of range. This is useful in those scenarios where you might leave it behind, say, in the trunk of the car. If you lose it or the airline company loses it (as it’s often the case), you can track it down using the mobile app.
The Ovis can reach a speed of 7 miles per hour and weighs under 10 pounds. It’s made of polypropylene and carbon fiber, and is waterproof and with an IP56 rating. As a plus, it’s sleek, compact and silent, so you get the full package: looks and smarts.
Early bird prices for this vision-powered suitcase start at $319, with an estimated shipping date set for December this year.
