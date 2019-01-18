It’s Facelift Time: 2019 Ford Mondeo Adds Hybrid Wagon Model

It’s known as Mk V but it’s the fourth generation. The Mondeo as we know it started production in 2014, based on the Fusion in North America from 2012. Volkswagen would redesign the Passat from the ground up by now, but the Ford Motor Company took a different approach.
Over in the U.S., the Fusion is expected to be replaced by an all-road wagon. But in the OId Continent, the 2019 facelift is already old if you remember the mid-cycle refresh was revealed in North America three years ago. With all due respect, the Blue Oval is slacking like a koala eating eucalyptus leaves.
So what’s new for 2019? First things first, the Mondeo Hybrid is now available as a station wagon. This model “offers a unique driving experience” according to Roelant de Waard, vice-president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe.
The Blue Oval expects the Hybrid to account for up to 50 percent of sales, but that’s not all. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel and eight-speed automatic transmission from the Edge are other highlights. Selective Catalytic Reduction for diesel options and a particulate filter for gasoline engines help the Mondeo “meet and exceed the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions standards.”
Turning our attention back to the Mondeo Hybrid, the electric motor and Atkinson-cycle engine deliver a combined 187 PS. A 1.4-kWh battery is also featured, along with regenerative braking technology that captures up to 90 percent of the kinetic energy lost during braking.
Fuel economy and emissions? 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers and 96 grams of CO2 per kilometer for the four-door sedan. In the case of the station wagon, make that 4.4 liters and 101 grams. Not groundbreaking at all, but good enough for Ford of Europe.
Now back to the EcoDiesel. As opposed to the bi-turbo in the Ranger Raptor, the Mondeo with the EcoDiesel features one turbocharger and three outputs: 120, 150, and 190 PS. The eight-speed automatic transmission is available in conjunction with the 150- and 190-PS engine options.
Customers who would rather EcoBoost can opt for the 1.5-liter engine with 165 PS on full song. This EcoBoost isn’t the three-cylinder in the 2019 Focus, but the four-cylinder from the pre-facelift Mondeo.
“The new Mondeo also introduces various semi-autonomous features. Whether reducing the stress of driving in traffic jams by automatically following the car ahead, or helping drivers avoid speeding fines with our Intelligent Speed Limiter technology, every aspect of our enhanced Mondeo is designed to make driving easier, more relaxing and more rewarding,” de Waard concluded.
