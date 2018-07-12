Ford Fusion Wagon Will Replace Sedan Next Decade, Targeting Subaru Outback

Russian Progress 70 Becomes Fastest Spacecraft to Reach the Space Station

As a brief refresher, the Taurus and Fiesta will be phased out from the lineup in March and May 2019. Around that period, the China-built Focus Active should make its appearance. The Fusion sedan, meanwhile, will retire just before the To this effect, the Fusion nameplate is expected to be given to a sporty-styled all-roader that would replace the sedan in 2021. Bloomberg is citing “people familiar with the automaker’s plans” regarding this development, and when you think about it, Ford would be foolish to phase out the Fusion nameplate after investing so much in it.The two people who told Bloomberg about the future product plan said to look forward to “a high-roofed hatchback built on the same mechanical underpinnings” as the Fusion we have today. You know, the one that bears the name of Mondeo in Europe. Speaking of which, the Mondeo is available as a longroof as well.When you think about it, every piece falls into place perfectly. An existing platform and body style, minimal investment in research and development, and the excuse to call it what it certainly isn’t. More to the point, Subaru refers to the Outback as a crossover, not the wagon brother of the Legacy.Coincidence or not, a European-looking prototype was spied testing in Michigan in September 2017. Complete with a manufacturer’s license plate and a modified exhaust system, that is.Even though the Blue Oval doesn’t comment on products so far into the future, spokesman Mike Levine did mention that Ford will “likely continue to use the name because of its awareness, positive imagery, and value with customers.” The Fusion has to thank brand equity for its survival, as well as the millions after millions of dollars that Ford poured into making the Fusion a household name in the U.S.As a brief refresher, the Taurus and Fiesta will be phased out from the lineup in March and May 2019. Around that period, the China-built Focus Active should make its appearance. The Fusion sedan, meanwhile, will retire just before the Fusion wagon will show up in 2021.