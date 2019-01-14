2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: Hear the Mighty Roar of the Most Powerful Ford Ever

Starting this fall, the current most powerful Ford street legal car in existence, the GT, will become obsolete, replaced at the top of the list of auto giants by the most muscular muscle car ever assembled by the Blue Oval: the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.
In a single day, Ford made history with the introduction of the most powerful Explorer ever made, the 400 horsepower ST, and by unleashing upon the unsuspecting world an army of more than 700 horsepower coming from the Mustang’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
For the 650 hp of the Ford GT, that spells trouble: when it hits the shelves later this year, the Shelby 500 will push them into oblivion. And the over 700 horsepower in the GT500 are not the only things that stand out in this car.
Add to the troop the quickest street-legal acceleration (mid-three-second 0-60 mph and sub-11-second quarter-mile) and the largest brakes of any domestic sports coupe and you’re just beginning to scratch the surface.
Harnessing the huge power of the engine – about the same amount of power as in the heart-stopping Eagle Squadron Mustang GT put together with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR last year– is the quickest-shifting transmission ever fitted in a Mustang, a dual-clutch one that can allow for a number of drive modes, including drag and track.
A revised suspension geometry, a new electronic power steering unit and lighter-weight coil springs front and rear ensure the car stays on the tarmac no matter the number of revs coming from the engine, while at the same time providing for the highest-ever lateral acceleration of any Mustangs.
The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 can be further tweaked with one of two handling packages on offer. First, there’s the basic Handling Package that adds adjustable strut top mounts and spoiler with Gurney flap.
Then, the Carbon Fiber Track Package comes with exposed 20-inch carbon fiber wheels with 0.5-inch-wider rear wheels (11.5-inch), custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, adjustable exposed carbon fiber GT4 track wing and splitter wickers with integrated dive plane.
The interior matches the feel of raw power the GT500 in packed in, with an exposed carbon fiber instrument panel, Recaro racing seats and pass-throughs for safety harnesses.
There’s no word on pricing yet, as Ford will not begin selling the car before the onset of fall. Until then, check out the video below and listen to the V8 roar like mad.
