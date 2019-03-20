Disgruntled Former Member Crashes Stolen Honda Accord Into LA Gym

autoevolution
Talk about holding a grudge: a man whose gym membership was revoked because he was harassing staff returned to the gym in La Mirada, Los Angeles, in the middle of the night to get even. He did so with a stolen Honda Accord.
Sergio Reyes, 32, is currently behind bars and is being held on a $1 million bond after he’s been charged with attempted murder and car theft. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells NBC Los Angeles that he intentionally smashed a stolen car through the gym he had been kicked out of some hours earlier.

The dispute started over a $70 initiation fee refund that Reyes was asking for and was denied. His membership being revoked was the tipping point for him. Police say the car had been stolen the day before the attack, but they don’t know whether he did it himself.

Surveillance footage obtained by the NBC affiliate shows a light-colored Honda Accord smashing through the windows of the gym, as one member of the staff is standing at the reception. He was lucky that he was facing the window, so he saw the car coming and was able to get out of the way in time.

“A witness said he had just finished working out with his friends when they saw a man trying to burn rubber in the parking lot. He said it looked like something out of a movie when the car rocketed forward into the gym,” NBC Los Angeles reports.

Even though the gym was open, no one was hurt in the accident. Reyes, who wasn’t in the Honda when it lunged into the building, tried to flee the scene in another car, a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by another male. Members of the gym ran after him and caught him when the Corolla crashed farther down the street.

Still, the driver was able to get away and the police are still looking for him. For his part, Reyes was apprehended at the scene of the crash and charged.
