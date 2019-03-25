5 Woman Steals Car And Flees The Cops, Then Tries to Blame it on a Kid Passenger

Alaska Man Who Tracks Down Stolen Vehicles is no Longer Allowed to Chase Them

A man from Anchorage, Alaska, had been helping car owners retrieve their stolen vehicles but, as part of a plea deal he just made, he will no longer be able to chase after suspects. 38 photos



Prosecutors didn’t agree with him, the



Hall maintains he wasn’t chasing after the stolen truck on the day of his arrest, but merely “following” it. The A Team tracks down stolen vehicles by taking tips from various social media platforms, and Hall says they’ve offered to work with the police before. They were turned down, because, according to the cops, too many vehicles are recovered thanks to tips.



On the bright side, “the plea deal isn’t likely to have much of an impact on the A Team’s activities, since most of their recovery operations don’t require them to follow, much less chase, a stolen vehicle,” the publication writes. “Still, Hall is keenly aware of the scrutiny the deal places him under, even if he has no intention of ceasing his crime-fighting efforts.”



