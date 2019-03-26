autoevolution
Judge Suggests Convicted Car Thief Abstain From Drinking Pepsi During Probation

If you steal a car and lie to the cops, you’d better be prepared to go without Pepsi for the next 4 years – or, at the very least, try to do it.
A convicted car thief managed to get off with a mere slap on the wrist for stealing a car, with the presiding judge also suggesting a different, stranger kind of punishment. If the thief liked Pepsi so much, maybe he should give it up while he was on probation.

Judge Rhonda Loo from a Maui court sentenced Christopher Montillano, after he was found guilty of stealing a car and lying to the police. The 21-year-old had been charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and driving without a license, The Maui News reports.

Police officers pulled the man over because they noticed the vehicle had been reported stolen. He told them that he had borrowed the car from his cousin. Montilliano also claimed that he was out running errands, going to the supermarket to buy soda. He also admitted that Pepsi was his favorite soft drink, a statement that will surely sound blasphemous to any and all Coca Cola supporters.

“You didn’t want to admit that you actually stole the vehicle,” judge Loo told Montilliano during the court hearing. “Is it because the soda made you do it?”

Given that he had admitted to his love of Pepsi, the judge suggested he do without it for the next 4 years. Loo also sentenced him to 100 hours of community work and a $100 fine. Because the Pepsi ban is not part of the sentence, it will be taken as a mere recommendation, which Montilliano may or may not take up.

One thing Montilliano is certain to do, though. According to his attorney, during the week he spent behind bars after the arrest, he learned that stealing cars is wrong and inevitably comes with serious consequences. “I’m not going to steal cars anymore,” Montilliano said in court. “I don’t want to be in jail no more.”
