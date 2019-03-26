Judge Suggests Convicted Car Thief Abstain From Drinking Pepsi During Probation

If you steal a car and lie to the cops, you’d better be prepared to go without Pepsi for the next 4 years – or, at the very least, try to do it.

Judge Rhonda Loo from a Maui court sentenced Christopher Montillano, after he was found guilty of stealing a car and lying to the police. The 21-year-old had been charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and driving without a license,



Police officers pulled the man over because they noticed the vehicle had been reported stolen. He told them that he had borrowed the car from his cousin. Montilliano also claimed that he was out running errands, going to the supermarket to buy soda. He also admitted that Pepsi was his favorite soft drink, a statement that will surely sound blasphemous to any and all Coca Cola supporters.



“You didn’t want to admit that you actually stole the vehicle,” judge Loo told Montilliano during the court hearing. “Is it because the soda made you do it?”



Given that he had admitted to his love of Pepsi, the judge suggested he do without it for the next 4 years. Loo also sentenced him to 100 hours of community work and a $100 fine. Because the Pepsi ban is not part of the sentence, it will be taken as a mere recommendation, which Montilliano may or may not take up.



