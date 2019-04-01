autoevolution

Cars from Transformers, Batmobiles and More to Show at the Petersen Museum

1 Apr 2019, 15:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
One extraordinary collection of cars is coming to the Petersen Automotive Museum starting May 4, when the “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” opens at the iconic Los Angeles venue.
4 photos
Howard Hughes camera carPresident Dwight D. Eisenhower's Chrysler Imperial Parade PhaetonPetersen Automotive Museum parade route
In all, says Petersen, around 40 iconic vehicles that have shaped movies over the past few decades will be displayed, marking the first time such a big number of automotive movie stars come together under one roof.

Alongside these cars, concept artwork, props and costumes will make for a very unique atmosphere on Wilshire Boulevard.

The exhibit is being supported by the Comic-Con Museum, Audi and Microsoft and will comprise cars that have been the real stars of their movies – from flicks like Transformers, Back to the Future and Bumblebee.

Equally exciting will be the presence on the floor of the display of cars from Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, I, Robot, Prometheus, Iron Man and a host of Batmobiles.

“’Hollywood Dream Machines’ will be the biggest exhibit of our 25th anniversary,” said in a statement Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges.

“With more than 40 vehicles from the silver screen spread across the museum, the exhibit is an ode to the industry that Los Angeles was built upon. We can’t wait to explore the fantasy and fictional concepts behind these extraordinary vehicles with the world.”

To make the exhibit as interactive as possible, Microsoft will support it with a HoloLens experience called Worlds Reimagined that will put visitors behind the wheel of Warthog machines from Halo or the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

The Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit is a long-term one, as it will be open for a little less than a year, until March 15, 2020. Kicking it all off will be an opening reception on the evening of May 4 with live entertainment of unspecified type.
petersen automotive museum exhibit Transformers Batmobile back to the future
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan CompactCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 