Cars from Transformers, Batmobiles and More to Show at the Petersen Museum

One extraordinary collection of cars is coming to the Petersen Automotive Museum starting May 4, when the “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” opens at the iconic Los Angeles venue. 4 photos



Alongside these cars, concept artwork, props and costumes will make for a very unique atmosphere on Wilshire Boulevard.



The exhibit is being supported by the Comic-Con Museum,



Equally exciting will be the presence on the floor of the display of cars from Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell,



“’Hollywood Dream Machines’ will be the biggest exhibit of our 25th anniversary,” said in a statement Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges.



“With more than 40 vehicles from the silver screen spread across the museum, the exhibit is an ode to the industry that Los Angeles was built upon. We can’t wait to explore the fantasy and fictional concepts behind these extraordinary vehicles with the world.”



To make the exhibit as interactive as possible, Microsoft will support it with a HoloLens experience called Worlds Reimagined that will put visitors behind the wheel of Warthog machines from Halo or the DeLorean from Back to the Future.



