San Antonio Woman Steals Car Outside of Gas Station, Quickly Runs Out of Gas

Here's a note for wannabe car thieves: if you're going to steal a vehicle from outside a gas station, you'd better make sure it's got a full tank before you get behind the wheel.



In this particular case, though, the owner was lucky. She recovered her car quickly and without damage because it’d run out of gas, but she’s the exception. In many such scenarios, owners get their cars back much later – and then too in conditions that require special attention and extra charges. One female suspect must have kicked herself for not paying enough attention to this detail, when she took off in someone else’s car from a local gas station in San Antonio. Police are now appealing to the public for help with identifying her.“San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a woman suspected of stealing a car from a West Side gas station, then abandoning it nearby after running out of gas,” My San Antonio reports.“On Feb. 27, a woman left her Nissan XTerra running and unattended as she went to the bathroom and paid for gas at the Circle K gas station at 7530 Northwest Loop 410 around 2:30 p.m.,” adds the same media outlet.The suspect must’ve walked past the car and noticed that it had been left running. She probably thought this was a great opportunity for her and didn’t stop to think if the car even had enough gas to take her where she wanted to go. It turns out that it didn’t.On the same note, police everywhere are urging drivers not to leave the engine on their car running, regardless if they’re trying to warm up the car in freezing weather or just step out for a few moments. This is just the chance that some car thieves are waiting for.In this particular case, though, the owner was lucky. She recovered her car quickly and without damage because it’d run out of gas, but she’s the exception. In many such scenarios, owners get their cars back much later – and then too in conditions that require special attention and extra charges.